(Recasts, adds prices at close, analyst quote)
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. natural gas futures fell by
5 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day drop since May 2, on
the promise of a thaw in regions held in an arctic grip this
week.
The latest weather models forecast temperatures to be higher
than previously predicted, according to an analysis by Thomson
Reuters Analytics, which is expected to ease heating demand
after a record chill in recent days.
Prices, which were already down early in the session, found
little support from a government report showing that weekly
storage levels fell in line with expectations. Inventories
dropped by 157 billion cubic last week, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, the same as the 157 bcf draw
predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"The price trend to go lower was not disturbed by that
storage report," said Tim Evans, energy analyst at Citi Futures
Perspective.
Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange fell 21 cents, or 5 percent, to close at $4.005
per million British thermal units. Prices dipped to a low of
$3.999 during the session for the first time since the beginning
of December.
It was also the first time since November 20 that the
front-month contract fell below the 40-day moving average.
Traders noted that the decline in front month futures put
the contract into the "oversold" category for the first time
since August, based on the Relative Strength Index, which
measures market momentum.
In the ICE cash market, at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the
benchmark supply point in Louisiana, gas for Friday delivery
fell 21 cents to $4.14. Late trade differentials were at a
14-cent premium over NYMEX, strengthening from Wednesday's
premium of 13 cents.
Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
E-TSCO6NY-IDX fell $5.30 to $4.25 as the region's prices
settled after high demand during the cold snap.
In Chicago, gas at the Citygate pipeline MC-CHICIT-IDX
fell 28 cents to $4.42.
Cold weather caused freeze-offs at well sites this week,
crimping supply. Freeze-offs cut output in the lower 48 states
by 2.1 bcf, or 3 percent, on Thursday, rebounding slightly from
the 3.2 bcf seen cut on Tuesday, according to data provider
Genscape.
"The freeze-offs have really been the wild card this
winter," said Aaron Calder at Gelber & Associates in Houston.
Next week's storage report will reflect the drawdown during
this week's record cold and record high demand, though some
analysts say it has been priced into the market.
Demand for natural gas hit a record high of around 130
billion cubic feet on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters
Analytics.
Nuclear plant outages on Thursday totaled 2,800 megawatts,
or about 3 percent of U.S. capacity. That was down from
Wednesday's total of 4,250 MW, and below the 8,440 MW out a year
ago and the five-year average outage rate of 5,780 MW.
