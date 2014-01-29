NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. natural gas futures rose
1.5 percent early Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather over
the next fortnight.
The February contract, which expires Wednesday, is up about
20 percent since the beginning of January, the largest one-month
gain for a front-month contract since September 2009, as cold
weather spiked heating demand, drawing down gas storage.
Private forecaster Commodity Weather Group expects frigid
temperatures in much of the country over the next two weeks.
Front-month futures have been extremely volatile over the
past week, gaining more than 10 percent on Friday and falling
more than 5 percent on Monday.
Implied volatility over the last 30 days reached 83 on
Friday, the highest since September 2009. On Tuesday, it fell to
73, still within levels not seen since 2009.
Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange rose 6.8 cents, or 1.35 percent, to $5.101 per
million British thermal units at 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT).
On Monday, the contract reached $5.442 per mmBtu, its
highest since February 2010.
In the ICE cash market, trades for gas to be delivered
Thursday at Henry Hub , the benchmark supply point in
Louisiana, were heard at $5.19 on average. Early trades were at
a 9-cent premium to NYMEX, down from a 20-cent premium Tuesday.
Gas on New York's Transco Zone 6 pipeline
had not traded yet.
Storage withdrawals for the week ended Jan. 24 are expected
to be between 220 billion and 280 billion cubic feet, according
to analysts polled by Reuters. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration will release the data on Thursday.
Nuclear plant outages, which create a draw on natural gas as
a substitute power source, were at about 2,500, down slightly
from 2,600 megawatts on Tuesday. That compares with 7,600 MW out
a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 5,600 MW.