NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. natural gas futures for
March lost 5 percent early Thursday on forecasts for a few days
of mild winter weather after prices rocketed over 10 percent
late Wednesday due to short-covering before the February
contract expired.
MDA Weather Services on Thursday forecast the weather would
turn relatively "warm" over the next five days in the South and
East, before intense cold returns to the Central and Great Lakes
regions over the next six- to 10-days.
The front-month futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
have gained or lost at least 5 percent every day since Jan. 23,
and managed to jump over 10 percent higher on two of those days.
"All this volatility spells opportunity for all. Buyers,
sellers, producers, end-users, marketers ... it's a smorgasbord
of hedging and trading just there for the taking," Jay Levine of
enerjay LLC in Portland, Maine, said in a morning note.
At 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT), the March contract was
trading at $5.230 per million British thermal units, down 4.3
percent, or 23.5 cents.
On Wednesday, the front-month contract, which was the
February contract, reached a high of $5.725 per mmBtu, the
highest level since January 2010, before ending the day up over
10 percent.
Even with the losses early this morning, the front-month is
up about 23 percent since the beginning of January.