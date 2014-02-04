(Updates prices to close; adds quote, poll details)
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. natural gas futures for
March soared 10 percent at their peak on Tuesday as weather
forecasts for the next ten days turned colder, prompting a
return of volatile price swings.
Rapidly declining stockpiles and extreme cold weather have
produced huge daily price swings this year and last week boosted
natural gas prices to four-year highs.
Next day prices in Louisiana hit a four-year high, boosted
by short-term cold in the region.
MDA Weather Services on Tuesday forecast very cold weather
in the U.S. Northwest, Rockies and Plains over the next five
days and strong cold in the Midwest to East over the next six to
10 days. In the 11- to 15-day range, however, temperatures are
expected to rise above average.
The weather reports gave further support for prices after
falling over the last two sessions, as traders worried that
natural gas storage levels may be drawn down to unusually low
levels due to high heating demand.
"In a word, weather. That is what is driving the market up.
I think that the size of the move is exacerbated by the fact
that we consolidated the last two days," said Aaron Calder a
market analyst at Gelber & Associates.
For the week ended Jan. 31, analysts predict a drawdown
between 250 and 281 bcf, compared to a draw of 129 bcf in the
same week a year ago.
Analysts polled by Reuters are predicting storage levels at
the end of winter to reach a six-year low of 1.23 trillion cubic
feet.
Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange settled up 47 cents, or 9.58 percent, at $5.375
per million British thermal units. Prices hit an intraday high
of $5.397, up 10 percent from Monday.
Monday was the first weekday since Jan. 22 that front-month
natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange did not
gain or lose more than 5 percent at some point during the
session.
In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry
Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, ended
up 71 cents at $5.73, the highest level since January 2010
according to Reuters data. Late trades were done at a 36-cent
premium to the NYMEX, strengthening from Monday's 12-cent
premium.
Gas on New York's Transco Zone 6 pipeline E-TSCO6NY-IDX
rose $3.09 to $9.13 on forecasts for more cold in the region.
Nuclear plant outages, which create a draw on natural gas as
a substitute power source, were at about 5,100 megawatts, down
from 6,200 MW on Monday. That compares with 7,500 MW out a year
ago and a five-year average outage rate of 5,600 MW.
