NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. natural gas futures for March climbed more than 5 percent early on Wednesday for a second day in a row on forecasts for continued cold weather and an expected big storage withdrawal. MDA Weather Services forecast intense cold weather in the U.S. West to Central over the next five days with the strong cold fading over the next six- to 10-days. Early estimates for the natural gas weekly storage draw range from 250 billion cubic feet to 281 bcf with an average in the low 270s, which is much higher than the prior year and the five-year average. Since Jan. 22, front-month futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange have gained or lost more than 5 percent at some point every weekday (and a couple of weekend days) except Monday, Feb. 3. At 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT) on Wednesday, the March contract was trading at $5.635 per million British thermal units, up about 4.8 percent, or 30.5 cents. With the gains Wednesday morning, the front-month contract is up about 28 percent since the beginning of the year. Traders noted the spread between the March 2014 and April 2014 contract reached 98 cents Wednesday morning, the highest since August 2008. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)