NEW YORK Feb 29 Front-month U.S. natural
gas futures gained more than 4 percent in February despite
fairly mild temperatures, boosted by planned production cuts by
several key producers and more industrial and utility demand
drawn by relatively low prices.
The front-month gas futures contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange finished Wednesday at $2.616 per million
British thermal units, up 9.7 cents or 3.9 percent on the day
and 4.5 percent above the $2.503 settlement on Jan. 31.
It was the first monthly gain since October and followed a
16.3 percent slide in January, the biggest monthly loss in 17
months.
(Reporting By Joe Silha)