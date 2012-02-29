NEW YORK Feb 29 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures gained more than 4 percent in February despite fairly mild temperatures, boosted by planned production cuts by several key producers and more industrial and utility demand drawn by relatively low prices.

The front-month gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished Wednesday at $2.616 per million British thermal units, up 9.7 cents or 3.9 percent on the day and 4.5 percent above the $2.503 settlement on Jan. 31.

It was the first monthly gain since October and followed a 16.3 percent slide in January, the biggest monthly loss in 17 months. (Reporting By Joe Silha)