NEW YORK, July 18 Trading in natural gas futures
on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose sharply on Thursday
after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well
below market expectations.
Futures trade had faded over the last three weeks as
front-month gas prices seemed stuck in a range between
the $3.50s and $3.70s per million British thermal units, waiting
for a reason to break out.
But volume spiked sharply on Thursday after the U.S. Energy
Information Administration reported that total domestic gas
inventories rose last week by 58 billion cubic feet. The build
was well below the Reuters poll estimate of 64 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 70 bcf.
Preliminary estimates for Thursday's trade show volume
topped 450,000 lots, its highest since at least mid-June.
Futures prices shot up 10 cents right after the EIA report
and finished the day up 18.3 cents, or 5 percent, at $3.812, the
highest settlement for the nearby contract in four weeks.
While the strong close above near resistance may have turned
the chart picture slightly supportive, some analysts chalked up
the gains to short covering and not new buying.
"Short positions have been on the rise, and I think the (EIA
storage) number spurred a solid bout of short covering, but I
don't think we'll see a lot of upside traction," said Matt
Smith, commodity analyst at Schneider Electric in Kentucky.
Smith noted that after this week's heat wave in the
Northeast and Midwest, the weather forecasts look "uninspiring",
with mostly normal temperatures forecast for the eastern half of
the country into early August. That should slow demand for air
conditioning.
CME Group data showed that futures volume since late
June has averaged about 250,000 contracts per day, slipping in
early July to just 180,000 lots, its lowest so far this year.
Money managers, including hedge funds and commodity trading
advisers, for two months have been whittling down a net long
position in futures, changing to net short just two weeks ago,
according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.
NYMEX is a unit of CME Group.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Kenneth Barry)