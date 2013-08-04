WELLINGTON Aug 5 The New Zealand dollar
slid nearly 1.5 percent on Monday on concerns about
contamination of dairy products, the country's biggest export
earner.
The kiwi fell to a low of $0.7693 from about $0.7840 in late
New York trading on Friday. It trimmed some of its losses and
settled around $0.7710/20.
The currency's fall followed news that New Zealand's
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, said on
Saturday it had found bacteria which can cause botulism in some
of its dairy products, prompting China to recall affected
products.
Dairy products account for around a quarter of New Zealand's
export earnings.
(Gyles Beckford)