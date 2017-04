WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's stock exchange on Friday said that all of its markets including the benchmark NZX-50 had been halted due to issues regarding its FIX messaging system.

The exchange said it expected markets would reopen at 10:45 a.m. NZT (2245 GMT) after the message gateway is restarted and connectivity is confirmed. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Reese)