CHICAGO, March 5 The daily trading limit for Chicago Board of Trade oat futures <0#O:> and options will expand to 30 cents per bushel when markets reopen after prices for the grain plunged by their 20-cent daily trading limit on Wednesday, the CME Group said on its website.

Most-active CBOT May oats fell 20 cents to $4.73-1/2 per bushel as investors took profits after prices climbed to a contract high of $5.04-1/2 on Tuesday. March oat futures, which are in delivery and have no daily trading limits, fell 24 cents to $5.18 on Wednesday after rising to an all-time high of $5.50-1/2 on Tuesday.

The market has set a string of record highs in recent weeks, bolstered by very slow rail traffic from top global exporter Canada into top importer the United States. Record-large canola and wheat harvests in Canada increased competition for rail cars to ship supplies.

The logistics woes have also sparked interest in oats by speculative investors. But volume in the contract remains thin. In February, 30,902 oats contracts traded, compared with 7.6 million contracts of corn, CME Group data showed.

