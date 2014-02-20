Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
HONG KONG Feb 20 The British and Chinese governments are in active discussions about setting up a renminbi clearing bank in London, British finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday.
At present, London mainly relies on Hong Kong's offshore yuan infrastructure. Standard Chartered Bank also cooperated with Agricultural Bank of China in December to provide yuan clearing services in the UK.
NEW YORK, April 20 Exchange-traded funds have proliferated in niches ranging from cyber security to solar power and even marijuana. On Thursday, a new index fund launched that will let investors chase the growth potential of ETFs themselves.