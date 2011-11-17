By Saikat Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 17 Medium-sized lender IDBI
Bank's debut offshore yuan bond deal may open a small window of
opportunity for Indian banks who are reeling under rocketing
borrowing costs at homem but they need to move quickly before
bets on the Chinese currency turn sour again.
With an order book of 900 million yuan ($141 million),
nearly double what it set out to raise, and borrowing costs of
4.5 percent for three-year "dim sum" debt, IDBI is right to feel
satisfied at its maiden effort and would have made its peers sit
up and take notice.
Even after adding the swap costs of yuan into U.S. dollars,
the bank will end up saving as much as 100 basis points on its
650 million yuan deal than if it had waded into the
international bond markets.
As the safe-haven appeal and borrowing costs of U.S. dollars
have grown amid the worsening euro zone crisis, the bank will
find it more profitable to use this route to fund its dollar
assets.
Asked about what the deal means for future issuers, Melwyn
Rego, executive director at the bank said, "Judging by the
response from investors and the secondary market performance of
the paper, we think more borrowers will come to the market."
Going east also has the blessings of New Delhi. It added the
Chinese unit as an external funding currency in September and
set a $1 billion limit for borrowing in yuan within the $30
billion overseas borrowing limit for companies.
But prospective issuers should take note of the performance
of recently issued bonds before jumping in.
Earlier this year, when dim sum fever was all the rage, even
relatively new borrowers could raise money as much as 2-3
percentage points in this market below equivalent dollar bonds.
But a sharp selloff in September put paid to those bets,
leaving CNH bonds of even blue-chip multinational companies like
Caterpillar and Unilever trading at higher yields than its
dollar bonds.
If those bearish yuan bets resurface and India's hawkish
central bank starts relenting after a nearly two-year policy
tightening cycle, then the attractiveness of cheaper borrowings
in yuan may dim significantly.
A 100 bps savings in funding costs is not a trifling matter
in these volatile times but Indian banks may have to be nimbler
to jump in before that window shuts.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Citigroup and Bosera International Partner, a
Chinese fund house, launched the 'China Balanced Fund', which is
designed to have exposure to China-related equities and bonds
traded in both offshore and onshore markets. The fund will
invest 40-70 percent of its assets into Chinese Equities and
30-60 percent of assets into onshore and offshore RMB debt
securities.
* Lesser gains. Standard Chartered Bank expects the yuan
to gain by only 0.6 percent in the first two quarters
of 2012 as falling current account surpluses and slowing
inflation will reduce pressure on the authorities to let the
renminbi appreciate.
* For offshore yuan bulls there was something to cheer this
week. After staying at a discount for nearly two months to the
yuan in the mainland, the offshore yuan flipped briefly
to trade at a small premium earlier this week. While the moves
may have been prompted by cash tightness in the money markets,
traders said recent data out of China has also calmed worries on
the economy's outlook.
* As U.S. President Obama turned up the heat on China at a
economic summit over the weekend, Beijing responded by fixing a
series of weak midpoints this week. Still if NDF market
participants are to be believed, the yuan may resume its
appreciating part soon. One-year NDFs are expecting the yuan to
rise by 0.6 percent in that period compared to a depreciation of
0.22 percent at the start of November.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
CNH borrowing costs rise: link.reuters.com/wux94s
Rising costs of borrowing offshore yuan in the interbank
market have forced Hong Kong-based banks to generate market
liquidity by selling their dollars. With deposit growth showing
signs of slowing and the issuance pipeline picking up steam,
expect the upward pressure on CNH funding costs to remain.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 32,329.2 64
2. Standard 18,223.8 43
Chartered Bank
3. Bank of China 9,447.6 16
4. Deutsche Bank 9,029.4 16
5. RBS 8,187.2 23
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,679.2 4
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
4. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of November 17
