By Saikat Chatterjee HONG KONG, Dec 8 Offshore yuan lenders in Hong Kong are seeking a cut in reserve requirements, which will reduce their costs and enable them to lend more and create more assets in this fledgling market. The CNH market, which had been facing a sharp growth in deposits versus a relative staid increase in loans, witnessed a reversal this year as deposit growth began to slow. At the same time, loan growth accelerated after Beijing unveiled a series of reforms in August to boost market growth and as yuan appreciation hopes cooled noticeably. This reversal couldn't have come at a worse time. After a CNH market selloff in September resulted in more volatility in the offshore market compared with its mainland counterpart, trade settlement volumes and deposit growth in the Chinese currency dipped, reducing the availability of yuan. A cut in banks' reserve requirements for offshore yuan held with Bank of China Hong Kong, the sole clearing bank for yuan trade settlement, following a similar cut on the mainland in November may help ease the crunch, bankers say. CNH deposits in Hong Kong are expected to grow only 13 percent to 700 billion yuan by end 2012, compared to a near doubling of deposits this year to nearly 620 billion yuan in 2011 until the end of October, Credit Agricole estimates. Faced with rising yuan loan growth, some banks have entered into currency derivatives to scrounge for funds to offset a cash shortage, pushing bond yields higher and put a floor under a weakening yuan. Indeed, loan to deposit ratios in offshore yuan for certain banks in Hong Kong have grown to nearly 70 percent compared to about 10 percent at the start of the year, excluding mandatory reserves held with the clearing bank, according to two bankers. While that may be a healthy development in the long term, Robert Minikin, a debt strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong says it has come at a time when financial strains in the global economy has sparked volatility in the CNH markets. Moreover, lenders in Hong Kong are required to hold a quarter of their yuan deposits as mandatory reserves compared to 21 percent for the biggest banks on the mainland, reducing the overall availability of yuan. While banks struggle to manage their loan books, dim-sum focused bond fund managers heave a sigh of relief. Cecilia Chan, who oversees $29 billion as chief investment officer of fixed income in the Asia-Pacific region at HSBC said the volatility in the CNH markets have made investors focus more on credit fundamentals rather than merely viewing these bonds as a vehicle for yuan appreciation. "In that sense, the market is developing into a pure credit play which is a healthy trend," Chan said. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Full convertibility of the renminbi is going to be a long wait as China is undergoing all kinds of market reforms across capital markets, financial and the corporate sector, Antony Leung, chairman of Greater China at Blackstone Group said at a seminar this week. "With Hong Kong as the offshore center, we can find a way that no other country in the past have successfully done to internationalize a currency without it being fully convertible," he said. * Covenant-lite. Fund managers at Fidelity Investments say covenant packages for dim sum bonds are more lighter than the Asian bond space. Most of them have only the negative liens covenant which only protect bondholders seniority versus other lenders with respect to collateral. This is of limited value in a default scenario, they say. * Death of the NDF markets. With daily volume in the offshore yuan spot and forward markets crossing the $2 billion mark, Deutsche Bank believes the non-deliverable offshore yuan forward market "has no long-term future of its own". * The rise of the yuan. CME Group Inc, the world's biggest futures exchange will start accepting the Chinese currency traded in the offshore market as collateral on all its exchange-traded futures products. While the amount accepted as collateral is capped at $100 million for now, it is only the third emerging market currency to be accepted after the Mexican peso and the Turkish lira. * On deal street, America Movil, a leading wireless services provider is shaping up to be the last big dim sum deal of the year. With no details on size and tenor yet, Nomura strategists believe the closest comparables for pricing would be China's Baosteel and Hong Kong China & Gas. 