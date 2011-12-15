By Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen MUMBAI/HONG KONG, Dec 15 If 2011 was a blockbuster year for the offshore yuan market where both issuance and renminbi deposits in Hong Kong banks grew rapidly, then 2012 may well be a year where authorities face big challenges sustaining that growth. Nobody expects the growth rates of 2011 -- where the total amount of so-called "dim sum" bonds expanded four times and renminbi deposits doubled from 2010 -- to continue, as China faces a slew of economic challenges. Key among them is what implications the steady growth of the CNH markets will have for its relatively closed and mainland counterpart, especially at a time when Beijing is allowing more avenues for yuan funds to flow across its borders. Since Beijing issued rules governing investment of yuan into China as foreign direct investment in October, a total of 16.53 billion yuan has been allowed to flow into 74 mainland projects, with 70 percent of the funds came from Hong Kong, according to data from China's Ministry of Commerce. The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) said this could pose a challenge to domestic capital controls, especially with Beijing increasingly obsessed about hot money flows swamping the mainland. As the CNH markets grow rapidly, BIS said the offshore bond issuance could spur an accelerated liberalisation of the domestic bond market that could cost banks their best corporate borrowers in a few short years. Drawing comparisons with the growth of the international dollar bond market and the euroyen market in 1984, BIS strategists noted that big Japanese banks reinvented themselves as lenders to small and medium-sized firms that had real estate collateral, with disastrous consequences. While that may be an issue for Beijing to tackle at some point in future, bankers say the more pressing problems is how to keep investor interest sustained in the dim sum market, especially with yuan appreciation bets cooling. A lot of fund managers "are studying this market and we may see more participation from them in 2012," said Gina Tang, HSBC's head of debt capital markets, Hong Kong and China. (HSBC is comfortably perched atop the league tables for dim sum debt this year.) Tang has a short list of wishes for the market in 2012. "We'd like to see deals in a variety of tenors, rather than just short-dated instruments, with more transactions that are rated," she said. WEEK IN REVIEW: * The latest quarterly report from BIS sheds some interesting light on the trading volumes of the Chinese yuan. The biggest share of renmimbi trading was cornered by the $23 billion per day trades in the NDF outside China by end-April 2010, though it may be ceding market share since then to the CNH market. Onshore deliverables amounted to $10 billion per day while CNH trading volumes were estimated at about $4 billion around August 2011. * Corporate take the lion's share. Offshore yuan deposits in Hong Kong almost doubled to 619 billion yuan by end-October from the end of 2010. Of that amount, about 71 percent was from companies, a result of increasing trade being settled in yuan. Nearly a fifth of that belonged to overseas companies. * Not ready yet. While there is a need to have a common base rate for dim sum loans, the Treasury Markets Association in Hong Kong said money and FX swap markets are "not yet liquid or deep enough" to provide a credible rate-fixing. At a time when yuan gain hopes have dropped significantly, establishing a base rate would encourage borrowers to take more loans than selling bonds. * Mainlanders coming. Hong Kong-listed Far East Horizon is working on its second offshore renminbi bond issue while China Longyuan Power Group has mandated banks to act as global joint coordinators for a debut dim sum deal. These may be the last dim sum issues for the year. CHART OF THE WEEK: Yuan trade settlement: link.reuters.com/syz55s Not so international after all. Hong Kong banks have been consolidating their hold on the growing cross-border trade yuan settlement programme. Their share in the total trade settled in yuan has grown from 73 percent in 2010 -- most of which was conducted in the second half -- to about 90 percent this year. For China to expand the yuan's usage in international commerce, more overseas banks should start settling trade with the currency. LEAGUE TABLES YTD dim sum bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC 33,606.2 70 2. Standard 19,394.2 48 Chartered Bank 3. Deutsche Bank 10,112.4 20 4. Bank of China 9,614.2 17 5. RBS 8,187.2 23 YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1 4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 5. HSBC 1,248.5 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of December 15 RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker--Banks seek reserve ratio cut to allay cash crunch BASIS POINT-Illiquid money, FX swap mkts hinder dim sum loan development-TMA Offshore yuan compilation PDF available r.reuters.com/xyz72s More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES (Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong at IFR; Editing by Richard Borsuk)