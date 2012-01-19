By Nethelie Wong
HONG KONG, Jan 19 The offshore renminbi
market received a boost this week after the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority eased rules on open yuan positions and risk limits,
moves that analysts say will increase liquidity in the so-called
"dimsum market".
The HKMA raised the limit on yuan open positions to 20
percent of their yuan balance sheet from 10 percent, and gave
banks more flexibility to manage their risk.
The move will increase liquidity by giving banks more room to
lend yuan and allows them to invest in more renminbi assets,
Barclays analysts wrote in a note.
"In addition, the increased NOP (net open position) limit
should allow more latitude to position freely in the CNH market,
which in general should favour long CNH positions," they added.
The increase in the open position limit has been long
awaited as many banks had already reached their 10 percent limit
in February 2011, forcing them to route their trades through
other centres such as Singapore, which doesn't have any limits.
The HKMA also included Chinese government bonds and
interbank bonds in the list of assets that banks can include to
meet the 25 percent liquidity requirement, making it easier for
them to manage risk.
Hong Kong and London also took some steps to work together
in the offshore yuan market this week by setting up a private
sector forum of officials from banks in both centres.
The forum will explore co-operation in clearing and
settlement systems, market liquidity and development of new
renminbi-denominated financial products.
To start with, the HKMA has extended operating hours of its
offshore renminbi payments system by five hours, making it
easier for renminbi transactions in London to be settled.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Keen to return: World Bank Group member IFC is keen to
return to the dim sum bond market, where yields are lower than
those in the onshore market. A new tap of around 500 million
yuan ($78 million) off IFC's global EMTN programme may emerge if
the projects are identified and approved. It will mark the
second dim sum bond from IFC after a Rmb150m five-year issue at
1.8% in January 2011.
* Hainan's deal: Hainan Airlines (Hong Kong), a wholly owned
subsidiary of Hainan Airlines, has privately placed its second
dim sum bond with a coupon of 5.25% in a 500 million yuan
three-year renminbi-denominated and settled issue. The issue
price and the reoffer price are undisclosed.
* Not yet: David Lipton, first deputy managing director of
the International Monetary Fund, said there is no immediate
prospect of the Chinese yuan being included in IMF's Special
Drawing Rights (SDR) basket of currencies.
"I know China has been trying to broaden the use of the RMB
and its usage internationally," he said, adding that yuan
internationalisation was a process that would take a long time.
* Redemptions coming. One-third of outstanding dim sum debt
will mature by the end of 2012 with the majority of the
securities heavily skewed towards certificates of deposits
issued by offshore branches of Chinese banks. HSBC estimates
about 55.6 billion yuan of CDs will mature in 2012, accounting
for 75 percent of total redemptions of 74.7 billion in 2012.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
GRAPHIC LINK:Yuan denominated bond sales slowed in the final quarter of
2011 as fading hopes of sharp yuan gains coupled with growing
concerns over the Chinese economy's prospects prompted investors
to demand higher yields. About 23 billion yuan in dim sum debt
was issued in the December quarter of 2011 compared with more
than 50 billion yuan in the June quarter.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Standard 2,550 3
Chartered Bank
2. HSBC 2,191 9
3. Bank of China 1,500 1
4. JPMorgan 500 1
5. BNP Paribas 352 3
* Thomson Reuters data as of Jan 19
