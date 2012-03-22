By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Mar 22 After the swift growth in the offshore yuan loans market in the past few months, some banks are trying to expand the syndicated loan market and are taking small steps in that direction. While the offshore yuan loan market was helped to a large extent by the flourishing trade financing activities, the syndicated loan part would need active interbank lending, mature benchmark rates and more yuan liquidity to enjoy the same level of explosive growth, bankers said. Total outstanding loans in the CNH market grew 17 times in 2011 to reach 30.8 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) but it's still a fraction of the 576 billion renminbi pool in Hong Kong. Of this, only four loans were syndicated and they were all hybrid loans, denominated in the yuan and the Hong Kong dollar or the U.S. currency. The yuan component of these loans was a mere 515 million yuan. In contrast, bill purchases and bilateral CNH loans, many of which are used for trade, have been well received by corporates who have renminbi receivables as a natural hedge to manage currency risks -- especially after China expanded the yuan cross-border trade settlement to all countries and then to all companies in China. Part of the problem in developing a syndicated loan market could be the highly concentration of yuan deposits in a few players and lack of a reliable benchmark. "We have a large renminbi pool here, but it all concentrates in a few banks. So if they want to do it, they do it; if they don't want to do it, they don't do it," said Wilson Wan, the head of leveraged and structured finance at Bank of China International. The interbank market is not as active which means the rates in such a market are not reliable, hindering syndicated loan transactions, he added. But things are slowly starting to change. Three note-issuing banks in Hong Kong began to release their interbank lending rates respectively on the Treasury Market Association website this year, a move which may lead to a uniform benchmark rate. And spreads in rates offered by Bank of China Hong Kong, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank have narrowed significantly to within 25 basis points for a one-year contract from as much as 115 basis points three months ago. The slowdown in the yuan's appreciation, which used to be a big concern for corporates as they preferred not to hold a strong currency as liability, has also helped attracting investors. The outlook on the Chinese yuan has turned bearish for the first time in nearly two years, as traders took short positions in the currency, a recent Reuters poll showed. As was the case in other CNH markets, there is reason to believe that the syndicated loan market in offshore yuan will also grow, but it will take time and determined efforts from the players involved. WEEK IN REVIEW: * Critics of China's foreign exchange regime have shifted their focus from the value of the yuan to the mechanism in which its day-to-day level is set, Angel Gurria, the head of the OECD said on Tuesday, a fresh sign that currency may be nearing its equilibrium level. * China's yuan will become freely convertible but the timing has to be right. A stable economic environment, sound financial and regulatory frameworks and global confidence all need to be in place before the yuan goes global, Premier Wen Jiabao told policymakers, business leaders and academics at the China Development Forum. . * China has doubled its currency swap line with Mongolia to 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), or the equivalent of 2 trillion tugrik, signed a bilateral currency swap deal with Australia of up to A$30 billion ($31.3 billion) or 200 billion yuan. * The value of the Chinese yuan will keep rising if China's economic transformation is smooth, and it could become fully convertible in the period 2016-2020, said Chen Yulu, a newly-appointed adviser to the Chinese central bank. * The Export-import Bank of China announced to issue its fourth dim sum bond in Hong Kong via the CMU system. The original size is 2 billion yuan ($316 million) with two-year and three-year tranches. The final size could reach 4 billion ($ 632 million) depending on market conditions. CHART OF THE WEEK: CNH loans pick up: link.reuters.com/fuc37s The offshore yuan loan market has picked up quickly since late last year, thanks to the yuan trade financing. The amount increased 16 times at the end of 2011, compared to a year ago. LEAGUE TABLES YTD dim sum bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC 12,078.8 44 2. Standard 6,542.5 16 Chartered Bank 3. Bank of China 4,400.0 2 4. Barclays 2,183.0 4 5. BNP Paribas SA 2,010.0 8 YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1 4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 5. HSBC 1,248.5 2 * Thomson Reuters data as March 22 RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker-What if China widens yuan trading band? INTERVIEW-World focus shifting from value of China yuan-OECD