HONG KONG, Oct 26 State-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding has completed the sale of its first offshore yuan bond, raising 1.5 billion yuan ($240 million) which was four times oversubscribed and taken up strongly by asset managers.

The 3-year dim sum bond was priced at the tight end of 3.75 percent after the guidance range was narrowed from 3.85-4 percent to 3.75-3.85 percent due to strong demand, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The proceeds from the sale would be used for construction of nuclear power projects and general corporate purposes.

The total order books reached around 7.2 billion yuan from 85 investors, and was supported by fund and asset managers which took up 58 percent of the books. Private banks and banks contributed 17 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Hong Kong investors took up 62 percent of the issue, followed by Singapore with 20 percent, Taiwan 13 percent and Europe at 5 percent.

The transaction, driven by strong investor interest and anchor orders which pushed the range down from original guidance, was executed within 12 hours, one of the sources said.

The issue is expected to have a rating of A+/A3 (Fitch/Moody's). The issuer rating is AA-/A3 (Fitch/Moody's).

China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding was established in September 1994 with a registered capital of 10.2 billion yuan with nuclear power as its core business.

Bank of China International (BOCI) and China Development Bank are joint global coordinators of the deal. BOCI, Agricultural Bank of China International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) work as joint bookrunners and lead managers.

China's National Development and Reform Commission granted a 25 billion yuan quota to mainland corporates to issue yuan bonds offshore. Before Guangdong Nuclear's transaction, only Baosteel Group used up its 6.5 billion yuan quota.

Hong Kong's offshore yuan bond market has developed rapidly since the first dim sum bond was issued in July, 2007. Total issuance volume has reached 116.7 billion yuan over the year to date, according to Thomson Reuters statistics.

($1 = 6.2417 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)