Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
HONG KONG Nov 8 French automaker Renault S.A. has reopened its October 2014 offshore yuan bond, raising another 500 million yuan ($80 million) by offering a yield of 5 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Renault sold 750 million yuan two-year dim sum bonds earlier with a coupon of 5.625 percent. The additional sale brings the total issue size to 1.25 billion yuan.
The senior unsecured bond is expected to get a rating of Ba1/BB+ (Moody's/S&P) and will be listed in Euronext Paris.
HSBC is the sole bookrunner of the deal. ($1 = 6.2437 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Robert Birsel)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.