HONG KONG Nov 8 French automaker Renault S.A. has reopened its October 2014 offshore yuan bond, raising another 500 million yuan ($80 million) by offering a yield of 5 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Renault sold 750 million yuan two-year dim sum bonds earlier with a coupon of 5.625 percent. The additional sale brings the total issue size to 1.25 billion yuan.

The senior unsecured bond is expected to get a rating of Ba1/BB+ (Moody's/S&P) and will be listed in Euronext Paris.

HSBC is the sole bookrunner of the deal. ($1 = 6.2437 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Robert Birsel)