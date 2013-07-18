By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, July 18 The speed at which China is opening up the country's capital account signals Beijing's intent to boost the yuan's allure among foreign trade partners. The scope of some pilot programmes has been broadened across the country, including one that allows companies operating in China to move yuan funds easily across borders. The authorities also expanded investment quotas for foreign investors, prising open previously tight access to it financial markets. The marked departure from the usual slow pace of reforms has taken bankers accustomed to a more cautious pace by surprise. "We thought the inter-company loan pilot programme would follow the pattern of the yuan trade settlement, which took over two years to expand to the whole country, but the pace was actually much faster," said a senior banker involved in yuan business in Hong Kong. The world's second-largest economy initiated a scheme last year for companies registered in Shanghai to extend yuan loans to their overseas affiliates with surplus yuan funds. Standard Chartered (China) completed a deal for an American multi-national company in November. The new rules encourage overseas merger and acquisition activity, especially to promote yuan outward direct investment (ODI), which has lagged behind its inward counterpart in recent months, Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS said. China still keeps a tight rein on its capital account to avoid unwanted capital flight, yet it aims to fully liberalise its currency by 2020 to further along its ambitions to make the yuan more widely used in global trade. Last week's measures aimed at allowing more yuan to flow out under the capital account suggest that the authorities are increasingly warming to that idea and relaxing restrictions to boost the Chinese currency's use in trade and investment. China has been encouraging two-way flow of yuan funds through programmes such as the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII), foreign direct investment (FDI) and intercompany loans of non-financial institutions. Deutsche Bank analysts have estimated that if yuan outflows were only allowed via the trade route, the size of the offshore yuan pool would be no more than 2 percent of total global foreign reserves and the yuan's global use would reach less than 10 percent of its full potential. Red tape is also being peeled away to speed up the use of yuan in trade. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) now allows mainland banks to process yuan cross-border trade settlement for their clients before verifying the documents relate to trade, saving time and enhancing efficiency. Earlier, they had to be additionally vetted by authorities. A recent HSBC survey revealed that yuan usage has gained renewed momentum in Hong Kong and China as half of all international companies in Hong Kong and 30 percent in mainland China are using the yuan to conduct cross-border business. Yuan trade settlement amounted to 2.05 trillion yuan ($334.13 billion) in the first half of 2013, according to central bank statistics, compared to 2.08 trillion and 2.94 trillion yuan for the whole year of 2011 and 2012, respectively. "It is another positive milestone in the internationalising of the RMB. It brings a whole bunch of pilot initiatives that has been run for the past year now under a single plan," said Michael Vrontamitis, regional head of product management at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong. WEEK IN REVIEW: * China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had granted it an additional 800 million yuan ($130.4 million) quota for its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) product, bringing the total quota to 2.8 billion yuan. * Yuan deposits taken by Taiwan's domestic banking units (DBU) and overseas banking units (OBU) reached 40.8 billion yuan ($6.65 billion) and 30.4 billion yuan ($4.95 billion), respectively, by the end of June, according to statistics from Taiwan's central bank. * Shenzhen International Holdings and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) signed a one-year 100 million yuan ($16.3 million) cross-border bilateral Renminbi loan agreement on July 11. Funds raised would be used to develop the company's Qianhai project. CHART OF THE WEEK: Yuan bond redemptions: link.reuters.com/ruc79t A wave of bond sales in recent months shows that any refinancing needs in the dim sum market have been pushed back to 2014. But in a sign how nascent the market is, much of the bond sales has been of short duration that shows redemptions are bunched over the next three years with the majority in 2014. LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 35,891.3 98 2.Standard Chartered 19,008.0 56 3.BNP Paribas SA 14,871.3 49 4.ICBC 3,526.7 10 5.Bank of China 2,826.7 5 * Thomson Reuters data as of July 18.