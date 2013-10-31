By Michelle Chen and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Oct 31 Offshore yuan bond issuance is
set for a strong rebound in the last quarter of 2013 as China
accelerates its plans to offer the Chinese currency as an
alternative investment option for global investors beyond Hong
Kong.
Even as the supply and demand for these so-called dim sum
bonds have waxed and waned in recent months tracking
expectations of the yuan's trajectory, analysts are expecting a
heavy December quarter.
With a planned 10 billion yuan ($1.64 billion) jumbo debt
from China's Ministry of Finance (MOF), and soon-to-be announced
expansion of a pilot scheme that allows mainland issuers to tap
dim sum bonds, the primary market looks set to boom again.
The $80 billion dim sum market has been largely lacklustre
since the MOF sold its 13 billion yuan of bonds in June during
choppy market conditions in the wake of a cash squeeze in
China's onshore money market.
"The pipeline of CNH bond issuance is now pushed to Q4,"
said Liu linan, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, adding "we expect
funding activities to resume and we forecast Q4 net supply of 60
billion yuan."
If realised, that will be four times the total issues of the
third quarter when U.S. Federal Reserve tapering worries hurt
global credit market sentiment.
The dim sum market has outdone its Asian peers by eking out
three consecutive months of gains amid global market volatility.
Monthly returns tracked by HSBC climbed to 0.38 percent in
September, up from 0.21 percent a month earlier.
The rally is likely to continue given improved yuan
liquidity in the offshore market as the Chinese currency
gradually finds its foothold in Singapore, Taiwan, London and
other cities around the world.
"Many investors who have traditionally invested in dollar
bonds have now started looking at CNH space, so there is
increased demand from investors not just from Asia but also
other parts of the world as RQFII quotas have increased," said a
Hong Kong-based analyst with a European bank.
Beijing recently expanded the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor programme to Singapore and London with 50
billion and 80 billion yuan quotas, respectively, permitting
them to enter China's onshore capital markets.
China Construction Bank on Tuesday also opened
its European headquarter in Luxembourg, becoming the third
Chinese bank to conduct business in the tiny Grand Duchy -
Europe's largest investment fund centre and a leading private
banking hub. [ID: nL5N0IJ20B]
Participation from more offshore yuan centres beyond Hong
Kong will no doubt boost demand in yuan assets and thus lift
international trade settled in yuan, which now accounts for
about 18 percent of China's total trade, compared with less than
1 percent in 2009 when the currency was first allowed to be used
in international trade.
RMB customer payments - a good proxy for trade settlement -
in Europe grew by 163 percent over the last year, much higher
than the 109 percent observed in Asia (excluding China and Hong
Kong) in the same period, according to SWIFT.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China Ping An Insurance tapped the dim sum market this
week with a 1.8 billion yuan five-year bond which was fixed at
4.75 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The
bond attracted 113 investors with order books reaching 5.5
billion yuan.
* Yuan trade settlement amounted to 3.16 trillion yuan in
the first nine months in 2013, statistics from China's central
bank showed. Trade settled in the Chinese currency stood at
400.9 billion in September, up 14 percent from a month earlier.
* RMB remained the 12th most used payment currency of the
world, with an increased market share of 0.86 percent compared
to 0.84 percent in August, according to SWIFT. RMB payments
increased in value by 4.6 percent in September, whilst the
growth for all payments currencies was at 1.2 percent.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
RMB ranked the 12th most used payment currency in September:
