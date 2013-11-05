BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
HONG KONG Nov 5 Chinese policy bank China Development Bank will return to the offshore yuan debt market and start selling at least 3 billion yuan ($492 million) in yuan bonds on Wednesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bond comprises at least three tranches, namely 2-year, 5-year and 10-year tenors. An extra tranche of 30-year tenor is also being considered with the aim of extending the benchmark curve in the dim sum market.
"The announcement will come out quite soon and roadshows will begin tomorrow," the sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.