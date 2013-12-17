By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG Dec 17 China's Bohai Commodity
Exchange announced the launch of cross-border spot trading of
iron ore and natural rubber in the yuan currency in Hong Kong on
Tuesday, another incremental step to boost the currency's global
use.
China is promoting the international use of the "redback" in
trade and investment in order to reduce reliance on U.S. dollar,
and the introduction of commodities trading settled in yuan is
likely to lead to yuan-denominated trade financing in the
sector.
"It is not normal to have only dollar settlement in
commodities trading and trading in the yuan will be a good
complement to that," said Zheng Yu, vice general manager of
Bohai Commodity Exchange.
The exchange, which is the first non-banking financial
institution allowed to conduct cross-border yuan trade
settlement, said it is planning to introduce more products
settled in yuan.
Yuan trade settlement has expanded quickly since it first
began in 2009 and the percentage of China's total trade settled
in yuan has risen from 12 percent in 2012 to nearly 20 percent.
Rapid growth of yuan trade has contributed to the expansion
of offshore yuan pool in Hong Kong, which stood at 780 billion
yuan in October, up about 30 percent from the end of last year.
"The yuan trading service is a very important component of
the yuan internationalisation process, as transaction value in
commodities is much more significant than in the consumer
sector," Zheng said.
Hong Kong's Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society already
has gold trading denominated in yuan.
Bohai Commodity Exchange said it has signed agreements with
Bank of China to offer trade financing to participants who would
like to trade in yuan and they are in talks with some foreign
banks to offer similar service.
China's yuan overtook the euro in October, becoming the
second-most used currency in trade finance, according to global
transaction services organisation SWIFT. The top five countries
using the yuan for trade finance were China, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Germany and Australia.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)