HONG KONG May 19 China sold 16 billion yuan of yuan-denominated offshore bonds in Hong Kong on Wednesday, as investors scrambled to buy quality debt despite broader concerns of a slowing economy.

Bonds of various tenors were offered, but the largest amount sold was 7 billion yuan of three-year bonds at 2.53 pct, the Ministry of Finance said on its website, in line with expectations and lower than in a previous auction last year.

The MOF will issue a total of 28 billion yuan in offshore yuan bonds this year, the highest level since it first tapped the dim sum market in 2009.

