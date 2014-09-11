By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, Sept 11
HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong is poised for its
first dual currency initial public offering (IPO) as regional
carrier, Hong Kong Airlines International, filed last week for
the landmark Hong Kong dollar and yuan currency deal.
The former British colony has long been waiting for a dual
currency IPO after its stock exchange launched share trading in
yuan in addition to Hong Kong dollars in 2011. Companies such as
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group were believed to have
explored the possibility, but all gave up due to technical
barriers or fund repatriation restriction.
So far, only billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hui Xian real estate
investment trust completed a single yuan tranche
REITS IPO in 2011 and Hopewell Highway Infrastructure
did a yuan-denominated share placement in 2012.
Hong Kong's second-largest airline group could raise about
$600 million to buy new aircraft, a source with direct knowledge
of the plans said. But the draft prospectus contained no details
on the deal size or number of shares on offer.
Market participants expect appetite for the IPO's yuan
tranche to concentrate in the retail sector, as institutional
investors have already had other more attractive options with
their yuan funds, such as onshore and offshore yuan bonds.
The IPO also comes at a time when a stock investment scheme
between Shanghai and Hong Kong is scheduled to launch in about a
month's time, adding further pressure to the tight liquidity in
the world's largest offshore yuan hub.
Overseas investors will be allowed to enter China's A-share
market and mainland investors will be enabled to buy shares
listed in Hong Kong from October, a milestone step as China
accelerates opening up its domestic market.
The Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect may not challenge Hong
Kong Airlines' IPO directly as the former only applies in the
secondary market, but increasing demand for offshore yuan will
likely raise funding cost to obtain the Chinese currency.
"As overseas investors can't short sell A-shares, but
mainland investors can do so to H-shares, fund flows may be
skewed to net outflows to China in the first few weeks, causing
liquidity tightness in the offshore market," said Ngan Kim Man,
head of RMB business strategy and planning at Hang Seng Bank.
As an indication of tighter offshore yuan liquidity, the
one-year USD/CNH cross currency swap (CCS) has risen by 150
basis points (bps) in the past six months and is now hovering
around more than one-year highs.
Growth in yuan deposits in Hong Kong lost steam in the past
few months following a sharp weakening of the currency
engineered by China's central bank to shake out hot money and
prepare for further market reforms.
In July, the city's yuan deposits stood at 936.8 billion
yuan ($152.86 billion), reversing two consecutive months of
decline, but still at the lowest level since February.
There could be more headwinds for offshore yuan accumulation
in the coming months and CNH liquidity could stay on the tight
side as new cross-border yuan remittance channels could favour
net outflows, Standard Chartered Bank analysts said in a report.
Meanwhile, investors are calling for a higher daily yuan
conversion limit to facilitate their investment in yuan assets.
At present, Hong Kong residents can only buy up to 20,000 yuan
($3,263) per day, while non-residents do not have such
restrictions.
Bankers say investors can skirt the limit by obtaining yuan
funds from other financial institutions such as brokerages.
However, the unfavorable conversion rates to investors may
dampen their interest to own yuan assets.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index reached
1,911 in July, up 0.85 percent from the previous month and 69
percent year-on-year. Lacklustre index growth was a result of
mild detraction of FX turnover and yuan deposits, which partly
offset a rise in cross-border yuan payments.
* Russia and China pledged on Tuesday to settle more
bilateral trade in rouble and yuan and to enhance cooperation
between banks, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov said, as Moscow seeks to cushion the effects of Western
economic sanctions.
* Nomura Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Nomura Holdings, announced on Wednesday it had established a
joint venture with Shenzhen Hua Xia Ren He Capital Management to
conduct a private fund business in the Qianhai Economic Zone in
Shenzhen.
* International Finance Corporation (IFC) has appointed BNP
Paribas, ICBC (Asia), and Standard Chartered Bank as joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers for an offshore yuan bond to
be listed in London.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Offshore yuan rates are on the rise as repatriation channels
are widened while yuan deposit pool in Hong Kong stalls: link.reuters.com/vek82w
RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker- Cash squeeze may stifle initial stock connect
demand
Global credit funds seeking to add Asia experts-IFR
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
(1 US dollar = 6.1284 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)