By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, Sept 25
HONG KONG, Sept 25 The persistent weakness in
offshore yuan in Hong Kong compared with its onshore counterpart
has raised doubts about growth prospects of the already stagnant
yuan pool outside of China.
As a leading indicator market participants rely on to
forecast future deposit growth in offshore markets, the discount
of offshore CNH against onshore CNY rose to almost two-year
highs, sapping corporate interest to bring yuan to Hong Kong.
The spread between the two spot rates is the main driver for
companies involved in cross-border trade settlement to move
funds into and out of the world's second-largest economy,
affecting offshore yuan liquidity.
When CNH has a premium over CNY, as what happened in the
first few years when the CNH market came into being, Chinese
importers were encouraged to take yuan out and had it converted
to dollars in the former British colony, contributing to the
quick accumulation of offshore yuan deposits.
However, Hong Kong's yuan deposit growth lost steam since
May when the pool saw its first monthly contraction in 10
months, after the central bank engineered the most sustained
depreciation of its currency at the beginning of the year.
The yuan lost all its gains recorded in 2013 in the first
four months of the year and despite a recent pick-up, it is
still 1.3 percent below the value seen at the end of last year.
Traders say the redback is under downward pressure as it may
be used as a tool to boost China's exports and ultimately to
lift the fragile economy after factory output grew at its
weakest pace in nearly six years in August.
The CNH discount against CNY surged to 275 pips on Sept. 15,
the highest level since January 2012, suggesting that foreign
investors are more bearish on the yuan's outlook.
Some banks have recently revised down their forecast for
yuan deposit growth in the world's largest offshore yuan hub,
with Standard Chartered Bank trimming its forecast of year-end
deposits from 1.15-1.2 trillion yuan to 980 billion yuan.
"We see continuing headwinds to offshore renminbi
accumulation in the coming months, particularly the persistent
CNH discount to CNY since April," said Standard Chartered
analysts in a report.
Tighter liquidity has kept yuan interbank lending rates
elevated in Hong Kong for months. The overnight CNH Hibor surged
to a three-year high of more than 7 percent last Friday before
easing to 1.43 percent on Thursday.
To offset the impact from a weaker currency, banks have to
use more attractive deposit interest rates to draw in yuan
funds, as they make preparations for the soon-to-be launched
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme and other yuan
investments.
Bank of Communications Hong Kong, for example, increased
yuan interests for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, raising
the rate for nine-month deposits to 3.39 percent, the highest
among all banks, according to local media.
So far, more than 10 banks in Hong Kong offer interest rates
above 3 percent for one-year yuan deposits. As a comparison, the
benchmark rate for one-year yuan deposits in mainland China is 3
percent.
As Beijing hastens its efforts to open up the domestic
market for investment and streamline the repatriation process
for yuan to flow back to China, it may take some time for
offshore yuan deposits to resume a stronger pace of growth,
analysts say.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* The London Metal Exchange (LME), aiming to expand its
business in top metals consumer China, said its new clearing
house that launched on Monday would accept the Chinese currency
as collateral by the end of the year.
* Singapore Exchange said last Friday it was adding new
Asian foreign exchange futures contracts on Chinese renminbi,
Japanese yen and Thai baht to further augment its suite of FX
offerings. These contracts will be available for trading from
Oct. 20.
* Cagamas Berhad, the National Mortgage Corporation of
Malaysia, made its debut in the international bond market by
selling the first and largest yuan bond by a Malaysian issuer.
The 1.5 billion yuan three-year bond offers a coupon rate of 3.7
percent.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Offshore yuan deposit growth loses momentum: link.reuters.com/syg92w
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)