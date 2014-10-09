HONG KONG Oct 9 The Chinese currency has made inroads into the global payment and trade networks once completely dominated by the U.S. dollar, but growth is at risk of stagnating after a raft of reforms.

The latest data from SWIFT, a global transactions body, shows renminbi payments worldwide have nearly tripled in value with more than a third of financial institutions around the world using the Chinese currency for payments to China and Hong Kong.

While the rise in the number of companies and institutions using yuan, also known as renminbi, has increased markedly in recent months, multinational corporations are still wary about settling payments in the currency because of many operational issues.

Corporate treasurers complain of a lack of agreement on a uniform system of codes between global payment networks and Chinese systems and bureaucratic delays leading to a rise in rejected transactions and delayed trade settlement.

These delays are slowing the adoption of the renminbi by global companies which has led to the share of the Chinese currency in its trade stagnating near the 20 percent level for much of this year. For a related story, see

In Hong Kong, where more than 80 percent of China's trade with the world in renminbi passes through, monthly trade settlement has actually slowed by half from the first quarter of 2014, and market participants warn of a further slowdown if these problems are not quickly resolved.

"Do you need supporting documents to settle trade in any other currency?", asks the head of transaction services at a U.S. bank in Hong Kong. "China needs to quickly iron out these problems otherwise it will create a whole new challenge in pushing trade settlement in renminbi."

Growing frustration among foreign companies and banks will take the wind out of the progress Beijing has made in promoting trade settlement in its own currency this year.

For example, it has quickly rolled out a pilot scheme on a nationwide basis to allow a growing number of foreign companies to send their surplus yuan offshore to better manage their liquidity requirements.

That has helped prompt some of China's trading partners in Asia to adopt the renminbi in bilateral trade and opt for Chinese currency in their mix of foreign exchange reserves.

To transition to a reserve currency, China's policymakers need to remove these last barriers to trade.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The impact on the Chinese economy from the pro-democratic protests in Hong Kong is limited at this point, according to the World Bank. At a media briefing on Monday, chief economist Sudhir Shetty said growth in the former British colony may be slower than expected, it isn't yet likely to have significant spillover effect on the broader economy.

* Geoff Cook, the CEO of Jersey Finance, a lobby group for Jersey said the British crown dependency plans to add capacity for dim sum bonds. Jersey officials are in talks with London to see if the offshore financial centre can become a platform for mid-sized RMB bonds. While the talks are very preliminary, it underlines Jersey's intent to grab a share of the growing offshore RMB pie. Individuals and funds can already open a RMB deposit in Jersey and enjoy considerable tax benefits.

* Renminbi deposit growth in Hong Kong banks have slowed after rising earlier this year with total renminbi deposits hovering around the 940 billion yuan ($153.3 billion) mark. Analysts expect the level of deposits to shrink in the next two months as a landmark stock market connect scheme gets underway this month.

($1 = 6.1333 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)