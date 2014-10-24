By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 24 China is studying pilot
schemes that will allow domestic investors to make overseas
investments using the Chinese currency, a move that could pump
fresh oxygen into the stagnant offshore yuan pool.
"The central bank is designing RQDII (Renminbi Qualified
Domestic Institutional Investor) and QDII2 schemes to enable
investment in offshore markets," said Wang Dan, deputy director
general in the monetary policy department at the People's Bank
of China.
Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the biggest offshore yuan hub,
stood at 937 billion yuan ($153 billion) at the end of August,
the lowest level since February.
The yuan pool expanded much more slowly this year than
market participants expected, mainly because of new ways for
foreign investors to use yuan in China to buy high-yielding
assets, as well as yuan being cheaper in offshore markets.
As an example of foreign investors' interest in onshore yuan
assets, the 270 billion yuan Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota granted to Hong Kong was
exhausted in less than three years.
The accumulation of yuan deposits outside of China has for
years relied heavily on cross-border trade settlement, with some
additional flows from Renminbi overseas direct investment (ODI)
and Chinese travellers converting currency overseas.
It worked well in the first few years of the offshore yuan
market, given the premium the so-called CNH enjoyed over its
onshore CNY counterpart, encouraging companies to bring yuan
funds to the former British colony.
However, as the premiums have reversed in the past few
months, the measure that allows Chinese investors to use yuan to
buy shares and other investment products abroad will no doubt
open a crucial new channel for the "redback" to flow into
offshore markets.
Offshore yuan reserves will have to reach 11 trillion yuan
for the currency to achieve one-third of the US dollar's
international status within 15 years, based on the experience of
internationalising the dollar, the Hong Kong Financial Services
Development Council said in a report.
It is also expected to help balance international payments
for the world's second-largest economy, which has recorded
surpluses in its current and capital accounts for years.
The surplus in the two accounts amounted to $80.5 billion
and $77.8 billion, respectively, for the first half of the year,
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.
"The size of overseas assets that mainland China holds is
not only smaller than developed countries and some emerging
economies, but these assets are highly concentrated in foreign
reserves," said Nathan Chow, an analyst at DBS in Hong Kong.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Hang Seng Indexes Company and Markit announced the launch
of the Hang Seng Markit iBoxx offshore RMB bond index on Monday,
covering 260 bonds from 150 issuers with an aggregated notional
value of more than 300 billion yuan.
* A multibillion-dollar currency swap between Argentina and
China will launch in November, bolstering the South American
country's diminished foreign reserves, the central bank chief
was quoted as saying in a local paper.
* Citi announced the implementation of its first RMB
cross-border auto sweeping structure from China to London, which
allows it to have live automated RMB cross-border sweeping
capabilities in China, Hong Kong, Singapore and London. A
sweeping system enables a company to integrate its daily working
capital balances into its global cash pool.
* The United Kingdom sold the first foreign sovereign
offshore yuan bond last Tuesday. The 3 billion yuan three-year
bond was priced at 2.7 percent, well inside the initial guidance
of around 2.9 percent.
(1 US dollar = 6.1174 Chinese yuan)
