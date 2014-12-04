By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 4 A hiatus in Hong Kong's yuan
deposit growth has probably become more pronouced since the
advent of a landmark stock connect scheme with Shanghai that saw
money flow back to China, while a spate dim sum bond issues also
has siphoned off yuan funds.
Despite the stock connector's lukewarm start, there was a
net outflow of 44.7 billion yuan from Hong Kong's yuan pool
since Nov. 17, as Shanghai-bound investment totalled 49.3
billion yuan while inflows into Hong Kong were a mere 4.6
billion yuan.
The imbalance could become more marked after Europe's main
funds regulator streamlined on Tuesday the approval procedure
for mutual funds wishing to use the stock connect scheme.
Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier
(CSSF) will fast-track applications from mutual funds sold to
retail investors, also known as UCITS, whose investment policy
already permits exposure to China shares.
A series of dim sum bond issues, including this year's
second batch of offshore yuan bond sales by China's Finance
Minister and a sizable bond sale by the country's biggest
lender, have exacerbated the tightness in offshore yuan
liquidity.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
on Thursday priced its US$5.7 billion offering of notes at 6
percent for the three tranches in U.S. dollar, offshore yuan and
euro, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The USD/CNH cross currency swap (CCS) rate that reflects
offshore yuan liquidity surged to a nearly 18-month high this
week, with a three-month contract touching 4.03 percent on
Wednesday.
The rising CCS rate, in turn, is attracting more foreign
issuers to the dim sum market as it helps reduce funding costs
when they convert yuan proceeds to dollars.
Dim sum bond issuance in Hong Kong is poised for a record
year with issues so far reaching 572 billion yuan, 39 percent
higher than the 412 billion yuan logged in 2013.
Offshore yuan deposit growth has lost much of its momentum
this year due to Beijing broadening the channels to repatriate
yuan funds, as it accelerates the opening up of China's markets.
Hong Kong's yuan deposits fell 0.1 percent to 943.6 billion
yuan ($153.61 billion) in October from the previous month, the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
The city's yuan deposits only increased by 9.7 percent for
the first ten months, compared to 42.7 percent for the full year
in 2013. Meanwhile, Taiwan, another big yuan deposit hub, also
saw negligible deposit growth most of this year.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Direct trading between the Chinese and South Korean
currencies began on Monday, with traders and government
officials in Seoul saying transactions were more active than
expected.
* China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
had approved a total of 298.4 billion yuan Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to 93 entities as
of Nov 28, the regulator said on Friday.
* The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of
Hong Kong, K C Chan, started his week-long visit in Europe on
Dec. 1 to boost bilateral relations between Hong Kong and Europe
and to promote the former British colony as the world's premium
offshore Renminbi hub.
* ASIFMA and Thomson Reuters launched a white paper on
Tuesday, examining the implications of, and outlook for, the
recently launched Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Dim sum bond sales set to hit a record high in 2014: link.reuters.com/wew53w
