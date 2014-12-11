By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 11 As insurance products
denominated in Chinese yuan see rapid growth in Hong Kong,
concerns over insurers' heavy reliance on mainland Chinese
partners to invest premium income and generate returns are also
rising.
Policies issued in yuan accounted for 10.8 percent of new
insurance business written in Hong Kong last year, and are
expected be make up around 9.4 percent in 2014, Fitch Ratings
said.
Sales of yuan-denominated insurance products in Hong Kong
have been impressive, given the market only began to take off in
2010 after an offshore yuan market came into being and retail
investors started to invest in yuan-denominated products.
Many of these products carry yields that are higher than
yuan deposit interest rates offered by banks. Last week, Ageas
Insurance Company (Asia) launched its "Diamond RMB Endowment
Plan" which offers an average annual return of 3.5 percent.
By comparison, official rates provided by Hong Kong banks
are less than 1 percent for one-year yuan deposits, though banks
from time to time pay around 3 percent to favoured clients.
It is not easy, however, for insurers to find appropriate
investment in offshore markets as most of yuan products here
have relatively short durations of less than five years.
The 360 billion yuan ($58 billion) dim sum market, for
example, offers an average modified duration of only 2.7 years,
because of limited supply of long-tenor bonds from central
governments and policy banks.
As a result, insurers in the world's biggest offshore yuan
hub have to co-insure with insurance or reinsurance companies in
China, aiming to mitigate liquidity and currency risk, as well
as asset and liability mismatch.
"Life insurers in Hong Kong usually have high reliance on
Chinese reinsurers to absorb the risks from yuan-denominated
liabilities," said Terrence Wong, director of Insurance at Fitch
Ratings.
Lack of diversification in their reinsurance panel could be
a key issue since eligible insurance companies with which Hong
Kong insurers cooperate can be counted on one's fingers, Wong
added.
Fitch expected yuan-denominated life insurance policies to
remain popular in the near term in view of the currency's steady
trend against the Hong Kong dollar.
China's yuan is likely to strengthen slowly over the next 12
months, trading at 6.12 per dollar in one month, then 6.10 in
six months and 6.05 in a year, according to a Reuters poll last
Friday.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Hang Seng Indexes Company said on Monday it had granted
licences to two Chinese asset managers to launch exchange traded
funds linked to the Hang Seng Index in mainland China, the first
such products under the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.
* Deposits of yuan at South Korean banks fell in November
for the first time in 18 months and dollar deposits also edged
down, central bank data showed on Friday.
* A total of 50 countries now use the Chinese currency for
more than 10 percent of their payments with China and Hong Kong,
according to global transaction services organisation SWIFT.
* The average daily turnover of Hong Kong's RMB Real Time
Gross Settlement system amounted to 800 billion yuan, and the
outstanding amount of dim sum bonds exceeded 360 billion yuan,
Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang said.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Breakdown of life insurance products in Hong Kong by
currency: link.reuters.com/nyk63w
($1 = 6.1723 Chinese yuan renminbi)
