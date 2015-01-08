By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 8 After yuan deposits in Hong
Kong saw lacklustre growth for most of 2014, November brought a
surprising jump.
During November - the last month for which data is available
- the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connector programme got under
way, and China's central bank surprised markets with the
country's first interest rate hike in more than two years.
Even with those developments, deposits in the world's
largest offshore yuan center had their biggest rise since
January, thanks to Hong Kong's relaxation of a daily conversion
limit and attractive yields bank offered depositors.
However, analysts do not expect that pace of accumulation to
continue, given that channels to allow foreign investors to
invest in China are broadening, while cautious views on the
Chinese currency will likely curb investors' interest to hold
the yuan.
Contrary to some expectations, the connector's launch did
not cause a drop in Hong Kong's yuan deposits in November,
though its early stage has caused some money to move into the
mainland.
From Nov. 17 until the start of January, 78 billion yuan has
gone "northbound" from Hong Kong to the mainland, while 13
billion yuan went "southbound", draining 65 billion yuan from
the offshore market.
In November, there were factors that helped Hong Kong
collect more yuan deposits.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in an emailed response to
Reuters said that month's increase stemmed from "a host of
factors".
It cited higher yuan customer deposit rates offered by some
banks, removal of the 20,000 yuan daily conversion limit
applicable to Hong Kong residents, and continued net inflows
from yuan trade settlement transactions.
Hong Kong scrapped the daily 20,000 yuan conversion limit
imposed on residents for 10 years to facilitate investment under
the stock connect, a move that was seen boosting demand for yuan
and yuan products.
But analysts say that's a one-off boost and will not sustain
the expansion of yuan deposits if the Chinese currency stays
weak and investors lose interest in yuan assets.
The redback lost 2.4 percent against the dollar in 2014, its
first significant annual loss since the landmark revaluation in
2005. Further policy easing by the central bank to shore up a
sluggish economy will keep downward pressure on the currency,
which ended the year at 6.2040.
UBS economist Wang Tao, in a report on Wednesday, said she
expects the yuan to fall to 6.35 by the end of 2015 amid an
environment for emerging market currencies that's likely to be
volatile.
Meanwhile, some banks that used high rates to compete
aggressively for yuan deposits in recent months have started to
retreat following China's interest rate cut.
Apple Daily in Hong Kong reported on Wednesday that Bank of
Communications Hong Kong had stopped
offering extra-high interest rates to yuan depositors.
Asked about the report, the bank told Reuters it "always
draws up promotion strategies based on market situation".
In September, the bank increased yuan interest for nine
consecutive days, pushed its nine-month deposit rate to 3.39
percent, the highest by any bank.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China's central bank said it had appointed Bank of China
as the yuan clearing bank in Malaysia, and
the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
as the yuan clearing service bank in Thailand.
* ICBC said on Tuesday its accumulated RMB clearing amount
has reached 40 trillion yuan. The clearing amount grew more than
1300 percent to 37.5 trillion yuan in 2014 from 2.6 trillion in
2013.
* The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association said on Tuesday
only 13 of 41 asset managers who responded to a survey
indicated they had invested through Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect.
* Taiwan's financial regulators on Wednesday said they are
studying plans to allow individual Chinese investors to trade
local stocks via Taiwan's offshore securities units.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Yuan deposit in Hong Kong had lost growth momentum until in
November when it saw the biggest monthly increase in nearly a
year: link.reuters.com/pep73w
RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-"Dim sum" bonds eye robust 2015 after record year
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)