By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 15 Just when many Chinese
companies need to refinance their bonds, that has been made
harder and more expensive by the failure of a troubled mainland
developer to pay coupons for one of its bonds.
The offshore yuan bond market has not had any new issuance
from the high-yield sector so far in 2015, mainly due to the
case of Kaisa Group, which has raised funding costs.
Considerable amounts of dim sum bonds will mature this
year, and the Kaisa episode will likely aggravate the already
heavy refinancing pressure on issuers who are confronted with
tight liquidity in the offshore yuan market.
Kaisa Group last week failed to pay coupons for
its dollar bond maturing in 2020, after government officials
blocked sales of some of its projects in Shenzhen and several
executives unexpectedly exited.
The company's dim sum bond that will mature in 2016 saw its
yield surging to 110 percent on Jan. 12 before easing to 106
percent on Thursday.
Kaisa woes have frozen high-yield bond issuance from Chinese
companies in the offshore market, where about $3.9 billion worth
of G3 (dollar, euro and yen) and dim sum bonds from Chinese
property companies are due to mature in 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The average yield of high-yield and non-rated dim sum bonds
rose to a record high 7 percent on Thursday from 6.4 percent at
the beginning of the year, according to the HSBC dim sum bond
index.
"Dim Sum issuance is likely to decline in 2015 from a record
high in 2014 as the high cost of funding in the CNH market
deters issuers," Standard Chartered analysts said in a report
last week.
A continuing improvement in bond issuance conditions in
China's domestic market also reduces demand for issuance by
Chinese non-financial corporates, the bank said.
Funding costs for the yuan have been elevated in the past
few months in Hong Kong, as landmark schemes such as the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) have drawn funds back to China.
The tightness is expected to be sustained this year as
repatriation channels are set to be broadened further. A trading
link between Shenzhen and Hong Kong is on the cards following
the Shanghai connector, China's Premier Li Keqiang said earlier
this month.
HSBC expects the total 2015 issuance of dim sum bonds and
certificates of deposit (CDs) of between 490 billion yuan and
520 billion ($79 billion - $84 billion), compared to last year's
530 billion yuan, the highest level since the market began in
2007.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* A plan to link stock exchange trading between Taiwan and
Japan will focus on giving Japanese investors access to exchange
traded funds, or ETFs, listed in Taiwan that track capital
markets in China, two people in Taipei familiar with the matter
said.
* China has allowed foreign investors to fully own
e-commerce companies in Shanghai's free trade zone as part of a
pilot scheme, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday,
citing the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
* Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday it had executed the
first two-way cross-border renminbi cash sweep in Shanghai since
the scheme was extended nationwide in November, for its client
Koninklijke DSM NV.
* China Universal Asset Management (Hong Kong) and Taiwan's
Yuanda Funds signed an MOU on Monday. The two asset managers
will cooperate to study renminbi index products and
exchange-traded funds.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
The primary market of dim sum bonds is quiet so far this
year, which is a sharp contrast with the same period of 2014: link.reuters.com/qez73w
RECENT STORIES:
CNH Tracker-Surprise jump in Hong Kong yuan deposits unlikely to
be repeated
Troubles at China's Kaisa mark watershed for offshore investors
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
($1 = 6.1950 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)