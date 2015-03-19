By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG, March 19
HONG KONG, March 19 As offshore yuan bond yields
in Hong Kong keep hitting highs, those on dim sum bonds issued
by sovereigns and non-bank entities this month have surpassed
their onshore counterparts for the first time.
Offshore yields in general continue to rise. On Thursday,
the average yield of dim sum bonds with a duration of about 2.6
years surged to 5 percent, the highest level since the market
was created in 2007, the HSBC dim sum bond index showed.
For government bonds, a 5-year yuan bond in Hong Kong was
trading with a yield of 3.65/3.59 percent (bid/ask) on Thursday,
compared with 3.37/3.31 percent in mainland China for the same
tenor.
The main cause of the offshore market's higher funding cost
is the shrinking yuan deposit pool in Hong Kong and a weaker
yuan, which has dampened investors' appetite for the currency.
In January, Hong Kong's yuan deposits dropped 2.2 percent
from the previous month, the biggest fall in seven months. That
took them to 981.4 billion yuan ($158.4 billion), below the 1
trillion yuan milestone the city reached at the end of last
year.
Liquidity in the offshore market is likely to remain tight
this year as China is broadening the channels through which
foreigners can make investments with yuan. A stock "connect"
between Hong Kong and Shenzhen is set to be launched in the
second half.
Meanwhile, investors are asking for higher yields to
compensate for their FX loss after the Chinese currency deviated
from a steady appreciation track and lost 2.4 percent last year.
"A meaningful recovery of the dim sum market will only
happen after the exchange rate touches its short-term trough,"
said Crystal Zhao, an analyst at HSBC in Hong Kong.
In the near term, a dollar/yuan spot rate at 6.30 can be a
trigger point for investors to re-enter the market as regulators
do not favor an abrupt weakness and offshore carry will look
more attractive by then, Zhao said.
Analysts differ on how the yuan will perform this year, with
some forecasting a fall to 6.4 per dollar and others seeing a
mild appreciation.
However, the yuan saw some support from suspected
interventions from the central bank this week. Spot yuan
hit a two-month high of 6.1948 per dollar in morning
trade on Thursday, reversing its weakness this year and
extending gains this week to 1 percent.
Chinese companies, especially property ones seeing funding
costs rise sharply offshore, are starting to consider switching
to the onshore market this year to seek cheaper money.
Yields on offshore bonds issued by Chinese property
developers in local currency have increased more than those on
the rest of the offshore RMB market in the last six months,
according to Markit Research.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* HSBC said on Tuesday it had assisted a subsidiary of
Baoxin Automobile Group Ltd in using the Free Trade
Account in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone to conduct foreign
currency borrowing from offshore markets.
* Central American Bank for Economic Integration, based in
Honduras, completed its sale of a 800 million yuan three-year
dim sum bond priced at 4.75 percent, according to a term sheet
seen by Reuters. The senior unsecured note was rated A1/A/A by
Moody's/S&P/Fitch.
* Yuan deposits in Taiwan rose by 2.8 percent to 318.8
billion yuan in February, statistics from the island's central
bank showed.
* Beijing is looking at allowing private firms to issue
yuan-denominated bonds in markets other than Hong Kong for the
first time - part of plans to boost Chinese companies' ability
to do business offshore, a central bank researcher told Reuters.
* China's central bank signed a 1 billion yuan ($160.5
million) currency swap with the Republic of Suriname, the
People's Bank of China said on Wednesday.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Yuan funding cost higher in offshore market than onshore
market: link.reuters.com/caz34w
RECENT STORIES:
Guangdong FTZ to aid yuan internationalisation
Foreign issuers build bigger dim sum appetite
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
($1 = 6.1948 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)