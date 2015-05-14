By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 14 Hong Kong's offshore yuan bond
market rallied strongly in the past month, with the high-yield
sector taking the lead, thanks to improved risk appetite and
easing of tight liquidity that has lasted for months.
The rally is likely to continue as China gets deeper into a
policy easing cycle and more stimulus measures are expected to
shore up the world's second-largest economy, market players say.
Yield of high-yield dim sum bonds dropped 70 basis points
(bps) in April, its biggest monthly decline for two years. That
compared to 35 bps drop for the whole dim sum bond market.
The average yield of high-yield and non-rated bonds with an
average duration of 1.95 years fell to 6.3 percent on Thursday
from 7.25 percent seen on April 1, according to HSBC dim sum
bond index.
"As long as the interest rate cut cycle in China continues,
the high-yield sector is likely to continue to outperform the
market until its gap with the investment grade sector narrows to
recent tights like August 2014 or April 2013," said Crystal
Zhao, a fixed-income analyst at HSBC.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut interest rates for the
third time in six months on Sunday, in a bid to lower companies'
borrowing costs and stoke a sputtering economy that is headed
for its worst year in a quarter of a century.
Rate cuts and reductions in banks' reserve requirement
ratios have helped inject more money into the economy and
relieved tight liquidity both in China's domestic market and
offshore yuan market.
The interbank lending rate in Hong Kong's yuan market
slipped to its lowest level in seven months. One-week lending
rate stood at 2.9 percent on Thursday, compared to an all-time
high of 7.85 percent in February.
Confidence in dim sum bonds sold by Chinese property
companies has also rebounded after waning earlier in the year
after developer Kaisa Group Holdings missed a deadline to pay a
dollar bond coupon.
As an example, China New Town Development managed to sell a
1.3 billion yuan ($209.53 million) three-year dim sum bond
priced at 5.5 percent on April 29. It was the first high-yield
bond from the Chinese developer sector so far this year.
"We've seen more demand to buy property bonds since April.
We recommend buying single B names and our top picks are
Evergrande and Powerlong," Zhao said.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China's finance ministry will auction a total of 28
billion yuan ($4.51 billion) of renminbi denominated bonds in
Hong Kong this year, a statement posted on the ministry's
website Tuesday said.
* China and Belarus renewed their standing currency swap
arrangement worth 7 billion yuan ($1.13 billion) for three
years, the People's Bank of China said on Monday.
* The yuan will trade around 6.21 a dollar in one month,
6.21 in six months and 6.17 by end-April 2016, a Reuters poll
showed on Friday. It compared to 6.23, 6.24 and 6.20 in a poll
in April.
* ICAP plc, a leading markets operator, announces on
Thursday it had launched the ICAP CNH Hub, a currency-specific
portal which pulls together offshore yuan data from various
services within the group to offer a single, consolidated and
holistic view of the market.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Dim sum bond market saw strong rally in the past month: link.reuters.com/xak74w
($1 = 6.2045 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)