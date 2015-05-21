HONG KONG May 21 Hong Kong's sluggish primary market for offshore yuan bonds has received a boost from a regular customer, China's Ministry of Finance.

The MOF this week completed the sale of 14 billion yuan ($2.26 billion) in bonds, supporting development of the so-called dim sum bond market as it continues efforts to internationalise China's currency.

The ministry has tapped Hong Kong's market seven straight years. In the latest sale, the 12 billion yuan institutional tranche drew subscriptions for 36.3 billion yuan. The other 2 billion yuan was allocated to six central banks and regional monetary authorities, whose order books reached 3.66 billion yuan.

"Investors were very active to bid the government bonds and their demand for various tenors was quite balanced," said Steven Xiao, chief fixed-income dealer at Bank of Communications' Hong Kong branch, the issuing, lodging and fiscal agent of this bond issue.

Response to the MOF bonds reflect some pent-up demand, as there's been a limited supply in primary market this year.

Gross issuance of offshore yuan bonds in the first four months was a meagre 151 billion yuan, down 46 percent from a year earlier, according to Standard Chartered. It says that through May 18, net issuance was negative this year as bonds sold in the primary market were less than those maturing.

Many issuers have switched to China's domestic market or global dollar bonds, given cheaper funding costs than in the dim sum market.

Bonds from Asian companies, largely Chinese, are dominating the new dollar-issue market this year, accounting for almost 60 percent of emerging corporate bond sales. As of the end of April, these raised $70 billion.

Dim sum bond yields began to exceed those of onshore peers late last year after Beijing approved new channels for yuan to flow back home, most notably the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme.

Interest rates of yuan certificates of deposits (CD) issued in Hong Kong, an indicator of funding cost, surged to as high as 4.7 percent for one-year tenor several weeks ago, dampening dim sum issuers' appetite.

"We expect a recovery in the CNH primary market in the coming months, but issuance will likely lag last year's owing to lower onshore funding costs," said Becky Liu, a strategist at StanChart.

Ying Jian, a senior analyst at Bank of China Hong Kong, believed this week's MOF issue would help stabilise the dim sum bond market and second-half issuance should be better.

"Many banks have reduced their three-month yuan deposit rates to below 3 percent. The falling funding cost will support primary market issuance," Ying said.

New issues are coming. Chinese bus-maker Zhengzhou Yutong priced a 1 billion yuan three-year dim sum bond at 4 percent on Thursday, which saw demand from 101 accounts with 6 billion yuan subscription, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* The International Finance Corp, the World Bank's private-sector arm, plans to sell so-called yuan denominated Panda bonds in China this year and is awaiting regulatory approval, a top official at the agency said on Tuesday.

* Bank of China Hong Kong Asset Management announced on Wednesday it will to launch an equity fund to invest in the Shenzhen Composite Index under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.

* Chinese asset management firm CSOP Asset Management has launched the first renminbi exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking Shenzhen's ChiNext index, providing foreign investors with a new channel to diversify their portfolios.

* Shanghai is considering issuing yuan-denominated municipal bonds in the city's free trade zone (FTZ), sources told Reuters on Friday. This would be Shanghai's first such issue in the zone.

* DBS Bank (Hong Kong) said its RMB Index fell to a record low of 55.1 in the first quarter. China's economic slowdown had impacted the volume of customer orders and trade settlement, as well as intention for its use in the next 12 months among local corporations, the bank said.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

China's Ministry of Finance issues dim sum bond in Hong Kong for the seventh consecutive year: link.reuters.com/bus74w

RECENT STORIES: High-yield dim sum bonds outperform on improved risk appetite China puts cross-border investment funds sale plan on backburner

More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES

($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)