By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 21 Hong Kong's sluggish primary
market for offshore yuan bonds has received a boost from a
regular customer, China's Ministry of Finance.
The MOF this week completed the sale of 14 billion yuan
($2.26 billion) in bonds, supporting development of the
so-called dim sum bond market as it continues efforts to
internationalise China's currency.
The ministry has tapped Hong Kong's market seven straight
years. In the latest sale, the 12 billion yuan institutional
tranche drew subscriptions for 36.3 billion yuan. The other 2
billion yuan was allocated to six central banks and regional
monetary authorities, whose order books reached 3.66 billion
yuan.
"Investors were very active to bid the government bonds and
their demand for various tenors was quite balanced," said Steven
Xiao, chief fixed-income dealer at Bank of Communications' Hong
Kong branch, the issuing, lodging and fiscal agent of this bond
issue.
Response to the MOF bonds reflect some pent-up demand, as
there's been a limited supply in primary market this year.
Gross issuance of offshore yuan bonds in the first four
months was a meagre 151 billion yuan, down 46 percent from a
year earlier, according to Standard Chartered. It says that
through May 18, net issuance was negative this year as bonds
sold in the primary market were less than those maturing.
Many issuers have switched to China's domestic market or
global dollar bonds, given cheaper funding costs than in the dim
sum market.
Bonds from Asian companies, largely Chinese, are dominating
the new dollar-issue market this year, accounting for almost 60
percent of emerging corporate bond sales. As of the end of
April, these raised $70 billion.
Dim sum bond yields began to exceed those of onshore peers
late last year after Beijing approved new channels for yuan to
flow back home, most notably the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connect scheme.
Interest rates of yuan certificates of deposits (CD) issued
in Hong Kong, an indicator of funding cost, surged to as high as
4.7 percent for one-year tenor several weeks ago, dampening dim
sum issuers' appetite.
"We expect a recovery in the CNH primary market in the
coming months, but issuance will likely lag last year's owing to
lower onshore funding costs," said Becky Liu, a strategist at
StanChart.
Ying Jian, a senior analyst at Bank of China Hong Kong,
believed this week's MOF issue would help stabilise the dim sum
bond market and second-half issuance should be better.
"Many banks have reduced their three-month yuan deposit
rates to below 3 percent. The falling funding cost will support
primary market issuance," Ying said.
New issues are coming. Chinese bus-maker Zhengzhou Yutong
priced a 1 billion yuan three-year dim sum bond at 4 percent on
Thursday, which saw demand from 101 accounts with 6 billion yuan
subscription, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* The International Finance Corp, the World Bank's
private-sector arm, plans to sell so-called yuan denominated
Panda bonds in China this year and is awaiting regulatory
approval, a top official at the agency said on Tuesday.
* Bank of China Hong Kong Asset Management announced on
Wednesday it will to launch an equity fund to invest in the
Shenzhen Composite Index under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.
* Chinese asset management firm CSOP Asset Management has
launched the first renminbi exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking
Shenzhen's ChiNext index, providing foreign investors with a new
channel to diversify their portfolios.
* Shanghai is considering issuing yuan-denominated municipal
bonds in the city's free trade zone (FTZ), sources told Reuters
on Friday. This would be Shanghai's first such issue in the
zone.
* DBS Bank (Hong Kong) said its RMB Index fell to a record
low of 55.1 in the first quarter. China's economic slowdown had
impacted the volume of customer orders and trade settlement, as
well as intention for its use in the next 12 months among local
corporations, the bank said.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
China's Ministry of Finance issues dim sum bond in Hong Kong
for the seventh consecutive year: link.reuters.com/bus74w
RECENT STORIES:
High-yield dim sum bonds outperform on improved risk appetite
China puts cross-border investment funds sale plan on backburner
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)