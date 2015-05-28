By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 28 China this week pushed ahead
efforts to link its domestic markets with global peers by
launching a joint venture in Germany to provide a wide range of
yuan-denominated products to European investors.
Deutsche Boerse agreed to set up a venture with
the Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Financial Future Exchange
to develop Chinese shares and ETFs for investors outside
mainland China.
Shanghai Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse will each own 40
percent and China Financial Futures Exchange 20 percent of the
venture, to be named "China Europe International Exchange" and
incorporated in Germany.
It is a big step after China assigned Bank of China
as the yuan clearing bank in Frankfurt and
granted an 80 billion yuan ($12.90 billion) Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to Germany last
year.
The latest move is also a bold attempt to expand the yuan's
footprint beyond Asia without participation of Hong Kong, a
pioneer in developing offshore yuan market and a trial platform
for capital account liberalisation reforms.
"The offshore trading platform set up by the three exchanges
will further promote the two-way opening up of China's capital
market, enrich the product line of the offshore RMB market and
accelerate the pace of Renminbi internationalisation," said Gui
Minjie, Shanghai Stock Exchange chairman.
European investors still have few channels to buy
yuan-denominated products. Last year, Chinese asset management
firm E Fund Management (Hong Kong) tied up with London-based ETF
Securities to list an exchange traded fund (ETF) on the London
Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext Amsterdam.
Now, China has entered an era of mutual market access,
rolling out pilot schemes such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connector as it shows determination to have its currency
included in the International Monetary Fund's SDR.
Last week, a long-awaited scheme to allow funds domiciled in
Hong Kong and China to be sold in each others' market was
announced and would be launched on July 1.
Meanwhile, Charles Li, chief executive of the Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing, said the bourse was in preliminary
discussions with mainland China to set up a commodity link
similar to stock connect.
Beijing's efforts are paying off. FTSE Russell, one of the
world's largest index providers, announced this week it will
launch two transitional indexes that include China A-shares, and
would add them into its global emerging markets benchmark within
three years.
China's stock market has been robust, and global investors
hope to benefit from Beijing's reforms, which is why FTSE rushed
to include A-shares in its transitional index ahead of MSCI
, said Ricky Choi, a senior analyst at Bank of China Hong
Kong.
MSCI will decide on June 9 whether to include A-shares in
its key emerging market benchmark indexes.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China's central bank said that it had appointed China
Construction Bank as the yuan clearing bank
in Chile. China also agreed to grant Chile a 50 billion yuan
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota.
* The Chinese yuan has become the most used currency in
Asia-Pacific for cross-border payments made with China and Hong
Kong, global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on
Wednesday. In 2012, the yuan placed fifth.
* Societe Generale completed sale of a 1.2 billion yuan
($193.43 million) 10-year dim sum bond at 5.2 percent on
Wednesday. The order book amounted to over 2 billion yuan from
46 accounts, among which 70 percent of the bond was allocated to
insurance companies, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
* China's yuan is no longer undervalued after its recent
gains, but the government should quicken reforms to get to
having "a floating exchange rate", the International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)