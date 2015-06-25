By Michelle Chen
week completed the sale of an offshore yuan bond, making it the
second country after Britain to issue yuan-denominated bonds.
The sovereign issue shows increasing appetite for yuan
assets as countries try to diversify their reserve portfolios,
and is another step in the yuan's expedition to become a global
reserve currency.
The 1 billion yuan ($161.08 million) three-year bond was
priced at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, and attracted orders worth
1.5 billion yuan from 44 accounts, according to a term sheet
seen by Reuters.
About 93 percent of the bond was allocated to Asian
investors and 7 percent to European investors.
Britain became the first Western country to sell an offshore
yuan bond in October. Its finance ministry said the yuan
proceeds were used to finance the government's reserves of
foreign currency.
From the provincial level, Canada's British Columbia and
Australia's New South Wales tapped dim sum bonds last year.
Japan, South Korea and Nigeria have also expressed intention
to increase their exposure to yuan assets. According to bankers,
more than 50 foreign central banks have started using the yuan
or keeping it as part of their foreign reserves.
"Central banks have recognized the trend toward an
increasingly multicurrency system and have consequently worked
to diversify their sovereign balance sheet," the Atlantic
Council, a Washington-based international affairs think-tank
said in a report issued Monday.
However, the yuan asset exposure of foreign central banks is
negligible as investment channels for them are narrow. Their
demand for such assets is constrained as the yuan has yet to
become freely convertible.
Foreign central banks held about 666.7 billion yuan in
yuan-denominated assets at the end of April, according to
statistics from the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
Interest in yuan assets will likely increase as China
further promotes its "one belt one road" strategy and aims to
get the yuan included in the International Monetary Fund's SDR
basket later this year.
"Currencies that count toward the SDR enjoy extra
legitimacy, bolstering demand for them among central banks," the
Atlantic Council said.
U.S. and Chinese officials on Tuesday discussed Beijing's
bid to have the yuan included in the IMF's basket of currencies,
a senior Treasury official said following bilateral meetings in
Washington.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chairman
Chow Chung Kong confirmed on Monday that a trading link
connecting Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges will be
launched later this year.
* The London Stock Exchange is researching the
possibility of creating a stock trading link with the Shanghai
Stock Exchange similar to the one between Hong Kong and
Shanghai, Chinese state media reported on June 19.
* The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will extend the
operating hours of the intraday repo under the Renminbi
Liquidity Facility from July 20, in line with the extension of
operating hours for its yuan settlement system.
* The Shanghai Gold Exchange will launch a yuan-denominated
gold fix by the end of the year, a bourse official said on
Thursday, in a move aimed at giving China more influence over
the pricing of the precious metal.
* HSBC will store Swiss Re's Chinese securities
as part of a plan to enable foreign investors to use offshore
yuan to buy stocks and bonds in mainland China, the British bank
on Monday.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
The Standard Chartered Renminbi Globalisation Index (RGI)
fell in April, driven by cross-border payments and dim sum
bonds: link.reuters.com/xun94w
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan)
