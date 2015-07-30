By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, July 30 Offshore yuan money market
rates have risen sharply in the past few weeks as turbulent
mainland stock markets and expectations of yuan trading band
widening have pressured the Chinese currency.
Markets participants, however, say surging rates are likely
to be short-lived as worries over yuan weakness may be
overplayed and there is sufficient yuan liquidity in Hong Kong.
Wild price swings and rapidly fading confidence in China's
stock markets since mid-June have made many investors stay away
from yuan assets, where previously many were jumping in.
The Shanghai Composite Index has slumped some 30
percent since the market rout began in mid June, after more than
doubling in just six months.
Piling pressure on the yuan, China's State Council said on
Friday it would liberalise yuan trading, among other measures,
to support exports. Widening two-way fluctuation in the exchange
rate was seen as leading to more short-term yuan weakness.
The yuan has been largely flat against the dollar
in the past month but the prospect of more downside has pushed
up dollar/yuan cross currency swap (CCS) rates this month.
One-year contracts climbed to more than three-month highs this
week at 3.33 percent from a six-month low at 2.49 percent seen
in June.
CCS rates were driven up largely by short-term investors,
but with volatile markets likely to discourage punting and more
swap-based offshore yuan bond issuance expected, rates will
likely to be curbed, analysts say.
"Following the sharp rebound in CCS, it is again economical
for foreign top-tier issuers, such as investment-grade banks, to
issue in the offshore yuan market and swap back," said Becky
Liu, a strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong,
noting the issuances will pull the CCS curve gradually lower.
Foreign issuers that sell bonds in the so-called dim sum
bond market usually convert the yuan proceeds to dollars or
their own currencies by using CCS contracts. The higher the CCS
rate, the more they save in funding costs.
Some 40 swapped deals totalling 9.8 billion yuan ($1.6
billion) have been launched since the start of July, including
18 deals amounting to 5 billion yuan since last week, according
to Standard Chartered statistics.
"This upward move (of CCS) is inconsistent with the
generally adequate offshore liquidity conditions and favour
receiving 1-year CCS to position for a reversal," said HSBC in a
note.
Offshore yuan is also expected to stay relatively ample in
the coming weeks given that northbound flows under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect is slowing amid the recent
A-share market meltdown.
Northbound volumes recorded an outflow of about 37 billion
yuan in the past month, injecting a net 24 billion yuan
liquidity in the offshore market, according to Reuters
calculations.
