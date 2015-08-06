By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 6 Foreign issuers are
increasingly tapping the offshore yuan bond market, filling some
of the gap left by the many Chinese names that have moved back
to the mainland to raise funds more cheaply.
In the dim sum bond market, Korea Development Bank issued a
1.2 billion yuan ($193.28 million) three-year bond at 4.1
percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
It attracted orders from 55 accounts worth 2.4 billion yuan.
Export Development Canada also completed its sale of a
2.5-year 800 million yuan bond at 3.53 percent. The AAA rated
bond will be listed in Luxembourg.
While in Taiwan's yuan bond market, Credit Agricole and Citi
Group have both issued the so-called Formosa bonds.
These issuances have injected fresh life into the overseas
yuan debt market which has lost growth momentum as Chinese
issuers switched to the onshore market to raise cheaper money.
After China's central bank cut interest rates four times
since November and trimmed the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves, the funding cost in the onshore bond market
has become lower than offshore.
For example, a state-owned enterprise may need to pay more
than 5 percent for a three-year yuan bond in Hong Kong. While in
the mainland, the cost is 20-30 basis points (bps) lower,
bankers estimate.
However, it has not affected foreign issuers who are
attracted by elevated dollar/yuan cross currency swap (CCS)
rates in Hong Kong that can help them reduce costs when
converting proceeds from yuan to dollar. The higher the CCS
rates, the more they can save.
"We have some European clients looking at the dim sum bond
market now who plan to convert the yuan proceeds to euros," said
a DCM banker at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.
Foreign issuers sold a total of 14 billion yuan dim sum
bonds in July, up 44 percent from June. It compared to 3.5
billion yuan sold by China/Hong Kong companies, according to
Bank of China International statistics.
The rush of issuance by foreign names came as China's
mainland stock market's suffered a 30 percent drop, following a
collapse in mid-June that subsequent official support measures
halted without sparking a recovery.
"Investors' appetite for dim sum bonds haven't been affected
by the stock market meltdown and our roadshows with them show
that they care more about China's economic fundamentals and
issuers' credit," the DCM banker said.
The return on dim sum bonds so far this year has
outperformed other local currency bonds and dollar bonds from
Asian issuers.
HSBC last month raised its forecast for dim sum bonds' total
return this year to 4.5-5.5 percent from 3.2-3.7 percent (in
RMB), saying the bonds were likely to put in a resilient
performance throughout the year with the currency staying stable
and the central bank pursuing an accomodative monetary policy.
Long positions in the yuan rose to the largest in a month
thanks to the central bank's consistent efforts to stabilise the
currency, according to the survey of 20 fund managers and
currency analysts conducted in late July.
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
