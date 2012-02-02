HONG KONG Feb 2 The drop in offshore yuan deposits in December may trigger worries among some investors as a sign of China's failure to make Hong Kong an overseas trading hub for its currency, but trade settlement figures tell a different story.

While CNH deposits in Hong Kong banks fell by more than 6 percent to 588 billion yuan at end-December from the previous month, trade settled in renminbi logged a remarkable 239 billion yuan.

That is the highest monthly volume June 2009, when Beijing began an experiment to denominate more of its trade in the Chinese currency.

The numbers suggest that the offshore yuan market is now being used not just by smart mainland importers looking to boost their profit margins by arbitraging between the two markets, but as a viable trade channel by exporters and importers.

And more "two way" yuan flows between the onshore and offshore markets via trade channels and increased usage of direct investment channels signal a rising level of maturity of the CNH market.

"The renminbi is now increasingly being used in the real economy than just for arbitrage purposes between the borders which is a healthy sign for the longer-term growth of the market," said Becky Liu, a strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong.

The increased use of yuan in trade or the current account coincides with long-awaited reforms on the capital account including the launch of a sizeable 20 billion yuan cross-border investment scheme in December and relaxing rules on yuan foreign direct investment.

Officials from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority say the export-import mix of cross-border yuan trade has reached a balanced level from the 1:3 ratio seen in the second half of 2010, HSBC analysts wrote in a note.

The changes couldn't have come at a better time.

Yuan gain expectations have decreased noticeably and CNH trades in Hong Kong are more volatile, increasing pressure on authorities to allow offshore investors more access to the mainland markets to ensure the yuan internationalisation experiment doesn't falter.

Since yuan FDI rules were first announced in mid October, a total of 21 billion yuan in 10 projects have been approved until end-December and total CNH loans has grown to more than 25 billion yuan by end-November from nowhere a few months earlier.

All of which will increase the cross-border flow of money, deepening the CNH market, but will also slow the growth in offshore yuan deposits, which has grown by a factor of ten in only two years.

Credit Agricole expects the pool of CNH deposits in Hong Kong to rise to only 610 billion by end 2012, marginally higher than the 588 billion at the end of 2011.

"The negative headline such as decline in deposits is more of a short-term nature, and might not make the regulators overly concerned about the situation," HSBC's Liu said.

She expects the speed at which authorities have been moving to support the offshore market and open the capital account to continue.

WEEK IN REVIEW:

* Of Brazilian fever. America Movil became the first Latin American issuer to issue a yuan-denominated bond. It sold 1 billion yuan in debt upsized from an original plan of 750 million yuan as demand for the bond reached 2 billion yuan. The deal was priced at the bottom end of a 3.5 to 3.6 percent guidance band. Over 60 accounts, with half of the investors from Asia lined up to get a piece of the deal. It also marked the first dim sum issue since November.

* And Chinese gold. Hang Seng Bank launched the first yuan-denominated gold exchange traded fund this week. The ETF, the first of its kind, will track the performance of the London Gold Fixing Price quoted in U.S. dollars and the bank will use currency swaps to hedge the exchange rate risk, according to Andrew Fung, the bank's head of treasury.

* Adding to the already growing pile of indexes tracking the performance of offshore yuan debt, Bank of China Hong Kong , the territory's sole clearing bank for yuan transactions launched three new offshore yuan bond sub indices.

* Speedy approvals. In a marked shift from the usually slow bureaucracy that plagues offshore investors looking to invest their yuan on the mainland, China granted 20 billion yuan in quotas to allow investment of offshore yuan into the mainland capital markets, meeting a target announced less than two months ago. A total of 21 Hong Kong-based financial institutions have been granted quotas under the so-called Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.

* Coming up: Yuan equity. China's securities regulator will push for issues of yuan-denominated shares in the offshore yuan market, its vice chairman, Yao Gang, said in January. The move could export to Hong Kong the surge in capital markets activity that has made Shenzhen, where most of China's startups and small and medium-sized companies go public, a teeming IPO hub in Asia Pacific. For the CNH market that has seen only one equity offering so far, it would be a game changer.

CHART OF THE WEEK:

The footprint of the yuan:

Since a scheme to boost the use of the yuan in international trade started in June 2009, China has signed swap lines with fourteen of its trade partners amounting to nearly a quarter of its international trade. While some such as Uzbekistan and Iceland are largely symbolic, its agreements with South Korea and Malaysia indicate the seriousness of its intent.

