By Nethelie Wong HONG KONG, Feb 17 The focus of the offshore yuan bond market has switched to short-term paper issued by banks rather than companies, if the first six weeks of 2012 are any indication. Banks have raised 10.9 billion yuan via yuan-denominated certificates of deposits (CDs) - short dated instrument with maturities ranging from one to three years - nearly thrice the corporate issuances in the same period, at 3.55 billion yuan, suggesting a loan market in renminbi is taking root. "Some of the CD issuance was due to the fast growing CNH loan market which has seen substantial growth in the past year," said Charles Feng, head of FX, Rates and Credit Trading, North East Asia, at Standard Chartered Bank. Moreover, Chinese banks are estimated to have more than 50 billion yuan of certificates of deposits maturing in 2012 which has created a refinancing wave. Rising supply has pushed up costs. In some cases, Chinese banks are paying nearly three times what they did last year as spoilt-for-choice investors demand yields closer to or even higher than what issuers pay in other currencies. For instance, "A3/A-" rated Korean retailer Lotte Shopping closed its debut Dim Sum bond in early February, raising 750 million yuan from a three-year deal at 4 percent. Bankers say Lotte Shopping's deal, for instance, could be swapped into US dollars at Libor plus 250 basis points or about 3 percent. Even at the higher cost, the deals are worth it as U.S. dollar liquidity is relatively tight, which means there aren't many takers for debt in other currencies either. As foreign banks, largely European, pull back from their loan activities in Asia, tighter CNH liquidity fueled by a drop in deposits has also played a role in pushing costs higher. Yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks stood at 588 billion yuan, down more than 6 percent in December. As a result, almost all banks in Hong Kong have now raised their yuan deposit rates and yields what they offer on yuan CDs to retain precious renminbi funds. China Construction Bank's Hong Kong branch is the latest to do such a deal. It has placed one-year CDs amounting to 2.4 billion yuan in four deals this week. Bankers say there's no relief in sight for harried borrowers as CD issuance, especially from offshore branches of Chinese banks is set to grow as it is one of their major sources of funds, especially for lenders with small retail networks. And as long as the basis swaps -- the cost of swapping yuan back into foreign currencies remain lesser than raising money outright in dollars, there will be opportunistic foreign issuers eyeing the dim sum market. WEEK IN REVIEW: * The world's first yuan-denominated gold exchange-traded fund, the Hang Seng RMB Gold ETF, made a tepid debut this week on thin volumes. Even though demand for yuan assets have cooled noticeably from last year, investors expect demand to eventually rise given the shortage of renminbi-denominated products. Shanghai is expected to follow soon. * Long-term debt: Gavekal, a research firm is teaming up with Marshall Wace, a global hedge fund manager to launch a long-only debt fund focused on the dim sum market. Louis-Vincent Gave, the CEO of the joint venture says, "the creation of the Chinese offshore yuan bond market could prove to be as important for the financial world as the creation of junk bonds by Michael Milken in the early 1980s." * With the growing need to differentiate between onshore and the offshore yuan in their internal systems, the financial industry has drawn up a new set of guidelines related to the settlement of efficient processing of offshore yuan transactions, SWIFT, an industry body said. 78 percent of all yuan payments transactions are settled in Hong Kong. * Growth area. At a presentation this week, Chia Liang Lian, head of investment management, Asia-ex Japan at Western Asset Management said an extended period of low rates globally, alongside an improving trajectory in credit ratings, is supportive of demand for Asian local debt. As for dim sum bonds, it is a big growth area. "You are paying premiums for market access, but you don't have a choice," he says. CHART OF THE WEEK: Dim sum debt: link.reuters.com/pyz56s After 2011 ended on a tepid note, sales of dim sum bonds rocketed in January, a typically slow period, clocking a healthy 10 billion yuan. While supply have been eclipsed by the impressive pace of issuance in the G3 markets, the decent performance of dim sum bonds is a healthy sign as it comes at a time when yuan gain bets have cooled noticeably. LEAGUE TABLES YTD dim sum bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC 5,044.0 20 2. Standard 3,635.5 6 Chartered Bank 3. RBS 1,558.0 3 4. Bank of China 1,500.0 1 5. Barclays Capital 983.0 3 Synthetic RMB bond issuance in 2011: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1 4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 5. HSBC 1,248.5 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of February 16 RECENT STORIES: CNH Tracker - Clearer rules herald fresh wave of bond supply ANALYSIS-China offshore yuan market booms even as yuan bets fade More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES (Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)