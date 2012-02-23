By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Feb 23 The offshore yuan market has eclipsed its non-deliverable counterpart and the speed at which this is happening has taken even veteran market watchers by surprise. Until about a year ago, yuan non-deliverable forwards -- contracts betting on the yuan's direction but settled in U.S. dollars -- was the mainstay for companies doing business with China and wanting to hedge their yuan exposure. But with the rise of trading volumes in the CNH market and a bustling spot, forwards and a swap market, companies now have a more transparent alternative to the murky world of NDFs and the switch in turnover has been swift, to say the least . "I just finished a trip to Europe and some clients are very surprised with the daily trading volume of CNH, from zero to something around three to five billion dollars a day, which is approaching and sometimes exceeding the NDF," said Charles Feng, head of the Northeast Asia FX team of Standard Chartered Bank. The desire to hedge currency risk in the CNH market has also risen as companies and investors realised that the renminbi is no longer a one way bet and as analysts are predicting a volatile 2012. A median forecast by 37 strategists and economists showed that the yuan is likely to rise by only 2.8 percent this year, slower than the 4.7 percent increase recorded in 2011, according to a Reuters poll done in February but this is not going to be a gentle one-way rise. That coincides with the surge in volumes of trade settled in the Chinese currency came after Beijing partially cleared a thicket of rules governing the flow of yuan across its borders. Yuan-denominated trade settlement alone has exploded by a factor of three to 2.08 trillion yuan ($300 billion) in 2011. But with still only ten percent of the world's second biggest economy's trade now being settled in yuan, the potential demand for a vibrant offshore derivatives market is enormous and will further diminish the attractiveness of a NDF market. WEEK IN REVIEW: * A second large helping. After raising 3.6 billion yuan in November, Baosteel, China's biggest steelmaker returned to the dim sum market this week, raising 2.9 billion yuan. Investors welcomed the company with the three-tranche deal attracting more than 8 billion yuan in orders and the deal priced at the lower ranges of yield. Bank of China was the only bookrunner. * Red Gold? China should use the renminbi to pay for oil imports from the Middle East, Central Asia and Russia to boost its global role and challenge the dollar's dominance, Cao Tong, senior vice president at CITIC Bank, said in comments published in the Financial News, a paper run by China's central bank. * More fund offerings. HSBC will start offering its yuan Bond Fund to retail investors in Hong Kong. Launched on 28 January 2011 through a private placement, the fund has grown to more than 3 billion yuan at the end of January. * Turbulent weather for RQFII investors. Media reports that a newly launched RQFII scheme under which Hong Kong-based financial institutions can invest in mainland bond and equity markets under a total overall quota of 20 billion yuan hasn't been fully utilised. Frances Cheung, a strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong believes it indicates the CNH market is still competitive in providing various CNH products. CHART OF THE WEEK: Yuan Trade:After a spurt in trade settlement volume in December calmed broader concerns the offshore yuan market was stagnating, analysts are now calling for more growth this year. Standard Chartered expects trade settled in yuan to rise to $475 billion in 2012 and further grow to $690 billion in 2013. LEAGUE TABLES YTD dim sum bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. HSBC 6,437.0 23 2. Standard 5,338.5 11 Chartered Bank 3. Bank of China 4,400.0 2 4. Barclays Bank 2,183.0 4 5. RBS 1,558.0 3 2011 synthetic RMB bond issuance: Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3 2. Citi 2,912.5 2 3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1 4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1 Merrill Lynch 5. HSBC 1,248.5 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of February 23 RECENT STORIES: ANALYSIS-China's offshore yuan market spurs FX volatility CNH Tracker- Higher bank issuances may push costs higher[nL4E8DE2H9 China banker urges yuan settlement for oil-paper More stories about the CNH market Daily onshore yuan reports Daily China money market reports Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES