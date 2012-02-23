By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Feb 23 The offshore yuan market
has eclipsed its non-deliverable counterpart and the speed at
which this is happening has taken even veteran market watchers
by surprise.
Until about a year ago, yuan non-deliverable forwards
-- contracts betting on the yuan's direction but
settled in U.S. dollars -- was the mainstay for companies doing
business with China and wanting to hedge their yuan exposure.
But with the rise of trading volumes in the CNH market and a
bustling spot, forwards and a swap market, companies now have a
more transparent alternative to the murky world of NDFs and the
switch in turnover has been swift, to say the least .
"I just finished a trip to Europe and some clients are very
surprised with the daily trading volume of CNH, from zero to
something around three to five billion dollars a day, which is
approaching and sometimes exceeding the NDF," said Charles Feng,
head of the Northeast Asia FX team of Standard Chartered Bank.
The desire to hedge currency risk in the CNH market has also
risen as companies and investors realised that the renminbi is
no longer a one way bet and as analysts are predicting a
volatile 2012.
A median forecast by 37 strategists and economists showed
that the yuan is likely to rise by only 2.8 percent this year,
slower than the 4.7 percent increase recorded in 2011, according
to a Reuters poll done in February but this is not going to be a
gentle one-way rise.
That coincides with the surge in volumes of trade settled in
the Chinese currency came after Beijing partially cleared a
thicket of rules governing the flow of yuan across its borders.
Yuan-denominated trade settlement alone has exploded by a
factor of three to 2.08 trillion yuan ($300 billion) in 2011.
But with still only ten percent of the world's second
biggest economy's trade now being settled in yuan, the potential
demand for a vibrant offshore derivatives market is enormous and
will further diminish the attractiveness of a NDF market.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* A second large helping. After raising 3.6 billion yuan in
November, Baosteel, China's biggest steelmaker returned to the
dim sum market this week, raising 2.9 billion yuan. Investors
welcomed the company with the three-tranche deal attracting more
than 8 billion yuan in orders and the deal priced at the lower
ranges of yield. Bank of China was the only bookrunner.
* Red Gold? China should use the renminbi to pay for oil
imports from the Middle East, Central Asia and Russia to boost
its global role and challenge the dollar's dominance, Cao Tong,
senior vice president at CITIC Bank, said in comments published
in the Financial News, a paper run by China's central bank.
* More fund offerings. HSBC will start offering its yuan
Bond Fund to retail investors in Hong Kong. Launched on 28
January 2011 through a private placement, the fund has grown to
more than 3 billion yuan at the end of January.
* Turbulent weather for RQFII investors. Media reports that
a newly launched RQFII scheme under which Hong Kong-based
financial institutions can invest in mainland bond and equity
markets under a total overall quota of 20 billion yuan hasn't
been fully utilised. Frances Cheung, a strategist at Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong believes it indicates the CNH market is
still competitive in providing various CNH products.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Yuan Trade:After a spurt in trade settlement volume in December calmed
broader concerns the offshore yuan market was stagnating,
analysts are now calling for more growth this year. Standard
Chartered expects trade settled in yuan to rise to $475 billion
in 2012 and further grow to $690 billion in 2013.
LEAGUE TABLES
YTD dim sum bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 6,437.0 23
2. Standard 5,338.5 11
Chartered Bank
3. Bank of China 4,400.0 2
4. Barclays Bank 2,183.0 4
5. RBS 1,558.0 3
2011 synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of February 23
RECENT STORIES:
ANALYSIS-China's offshore yuan market spurs FX volatility
CNH Tracker- Higher bank issuances may push costs
higher[nL4E8DE2H9
China banker urges yuan settlement for
oil-paper
More stories about the CNH market
Daily onshore yuan reports
Daily China money market reports
Offshore yuan rate Onshore yuan rate
Offshore yuan dealt Onshore yuan on CFETS
THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES