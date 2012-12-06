HONG KONG Dec 6 Latin American regional
development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento completed its
sale of a 600 million yuan ($96 million)three-year offshore yuan
bond, according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
The senior unsecured bond, expected to be rated Aa3/A+/A+
(Moody's/S&P/Fitch), was priced at 3.55 percent, the term sheet
showed.
The bond will be settled on December 12 and listed in
London.
HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank
are the joint bookrunners.
Before this deal, Latin American issuers such as Banco
Santander and America Movil have also sold their dim sum bonds
in Hong Kong.
($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)