HONG KONG Dec 6 China Asset Management (Hong Kong) said on Thursday it has been given a further 5 billion yuan ($803 million) quota for its yuan exchange-traded fund (ETF) listed in Hong Kong by China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China.

It will bring the total quota for ChinaAMC's CSI 300 Index ETF under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme to 13 billion yuan.

The fresh quota is effective from Dec. 6 and the fund is open again for application, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

China Asset Management (Hong Kong) is a fully-owned unit of China Asset Management, the largest fund management company in China in terms of mutual fund assets under management.

China introduced the RQFII scheme in 2011 with an initial quota of 20 billion yuan and raised that to 70 billion yuan this year to give foreign investors more exposure to onshore yuan assets.

Chinese media reported Last month that Beijing would add a further 200 billion yuan to the scheme, following a request from financial authorities in Hong Kong.

There are four ETFs denominated in yuan in Hong Kong besides China AMC's, including CSOP A50 ETF , E Fund's CSI 100 A-share Index ETF , and Harvest's MSCI China A Index ETF .

The yuan ETFs, together with their warrants, have been actively traded this week, as foreign investors are gaining more confidence in yuan assets and betting on a turnaround in its ailing stock market. ($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)