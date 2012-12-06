HONG KONG Dec 6 China Asset Management (Hong
Kong) said on Thursday it has been given a further 5 billion
yuan ($803 million) quota for its yuan exchange-traded fund
(ETF) listed in Hong Kong by China's State Administration of
Foreign Exchange of China.
It will bring the total quota for ChinaAMC's CSI 300 Index
ETF under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme to 13 billion yuan.
The fresh quota is effective from Dec. 6 and the fund is
open again for application, the company said in a filing to the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
China Asset Management (Hong Kong) is a fully-owned unit of
China Asset Management, the largest fund management company in
China in terms of mutual fund assets under management.
China introduced the RQFII scheme in 2011 with an initial
quota of 20 billion yuan and raised that to 70 billion yuan this
year to give foreign investors more exposure to onshore yuan
assets.
Chinese media reported Last month that Beijing would add a
further 200 billion yuan to the scheme, following a request from
financial authorities in Hong Kong.
There are four ETFs denominated in yuan in Hong Kong besides
China AMC's, including CSOP A50 ETF , E
Fund's CSI 100 A-share Index ETF , and
Harvest's MSCI China A Index ETF .
The yuan ETFs, together with their warrants, have been
actively traded this week, as foreign investors are gaining more
confidence in yuan assets and betting on a turnaround in its
ailing stock market.
($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan)
