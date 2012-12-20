By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Dec 20 The offshore yuan bond market,
which is likely to post negligible year-on-year growth in
issuance volume this year, is set for a brighter 2013 amid
expectations of further yuan appreciation and improved liquidity
globally, analysts say.
Sentiment in the nascent market, which Beijing sees as the
front line in its efforts to internationalise the yuan, was hurt
by a sudden fall in the value of the currency in the first half
of the year.
That caused some issuers to shun the yuan and ask for higher
yields to compensate for its diminished value.
On the other hand, tight supply of offshore yuan due partly
to a change in the currency's outlook and more repatriation
channels pushed yuan cross currency swap points to record highs,
making it more expensive to obtain the yuan via this market.
The total issuance of dim sum bonds, including yuan
certificate of deposits of no less than 1-year tenor, stands at
147.1 billion yuan ($23.61 billion) so far this year. That
compares with 147.9 billion yuan for all of 2011, according to
Thomson Reuters statistics, below many analysts' expectations.
But wider use of the Chinese currency will play a crucial
role next year in developing the offshore market, analysts say.
More countries will use yuan in trade and increase its
transaction volume, encouraging more issuance of dim sum bonds
to meet demand for the currency.
"Against a backdrop of a gradual appreciation in the
currency and a vigorous trade outlook, we expect CNH bonds plus
CD issuance to be between 280 billion and 360 billion yuan in
2013," said Crystal Zhao, an analyst with HSBC in a report.
China's yuan has staged a rollercoster
performance this year, recovering about 2.6 percent since
hitting a 2012 low of 6.3967 per dollar in late July. The yuan
has gained 1 percent against the U.S. dollar, year to date.
Deutsche Bank expects the "redback" to appreciate by 2-3
percent next year, which will lift total returns of the dim sum
bond market to 6.25-7.25 percent in U.S. dollar terms in 2013.
A return in yuan appreciation expectations, underpinned by a
recovering Chinese economy, will help relieve pressure on
cost-sensitive issuers who can lower offering yields, though not
as much as before when investors held bullish bets on the yuan.
Meanwhile, quantitative easing measures in major western
countries will extend into the new year, arming foreign
investors who are inspired by global risk off sentiment with
cheap money to seek higher yields in emerging markets.
The world's second-largest economy is also committed to
ensuing appropriate growth in bank loans and social financing in
2013 to cushion economic headwinds, and bankers see more policy
easing ahead in a survey conducted by China's central bank.
"The loosening monetary environment in the U.S. and Europe
is providing rich liquidity for the market, which is a good
support to fund flows into emerging markets," said Yang Xi, a
fixed-income analyst at Citic Securities.
In Yang's view, dim sum bond issuance by corporates which is
down 25 percent as of November, will catch up next year to reach
80-100 billion yuan since China's economy has bottomed out,
reviving corporates' incentive to make investments.
HSBC suggested investors buy dim sum bonds issued by high
grade multinational corporates as they continue to provide a
yield premium over comparable U.S. dollar peers with limited
supply risk.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Japan's SBI Holdings said a fund
management company it owns with a state-owned company in
Shanghai has received approval to invest offshore yuan in China
under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Limited Partner programme
(RQFLP), becoming the second entity and the first non-Chinese
one to be approved under the scheme.
* Asset manager E Fund said it has been given a further 5
billion yuan official quota to invest in China's mainland
A-share market via an exchange-traded fund (ETF) denominated in
yuan, amid improved sentiment among some global investors who
are betting on a recovery in China.
* British Columbia may double the size of its potential
yuan-denominated dim sum bond to 1 billion yuan, planned as the
first government issue in China's nascent offshore debt market,
and it expects little impact from a threat this week to
downgrade its triple-A credit rating.
* The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to launch
stock index futures, including China's mainland A-share index
futures and options, which will allow foreign investors to
invest with the yuan, Calvin Tai, HKex's head of trading, was
quoted by Shanghai Securities Journal as saying.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
Dim sum bond yield curves: link.reuters.com/rar74t
LEAGUE TABLES
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. HSBC 40,390.8 127
2. Standard 19,438.5 75
Chartered Bank
3. BNP Paribas SA 16,886.3 61
4. Bank of China 10,321.3 15
5. Deutsche Bank 6,988.5 27
YTD synthetic RMB bond issuance:
Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues:
1. Deutsche Bank 4,479.2 3
2. Citi 2,912.5 2
3. Bank of China 2,312.5 1
4. Bank of America 2,312.5 1
Merrill Lynch
5. HSBC 1,248.5 2
* Thomson Reuters data as of Dec. 20.
($1 = 6.2303 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)