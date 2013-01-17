By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Jan 17 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) introduced new measures this week to help banks manage their offshore yuan positions, a move bankers say is likely to increase usage of the yuan liquidity facility provided by the territory's de facto central bank. They also hope the moves will help stabilise the offshore yuan interbank lending and foreign exchange swap markets, which banks and investors capitalise on to obtain the yuan and which see surges of volatility from time to time when liquidity is tight. "We've never used the facility before since the T+2 mechanism is too inconvenient for us to manage intra-day yuan liquidity," said a treasurer at a bank in Hong Kong, "But we will consider the tool now." In his view, though the instrument is still not as efficient as the arrangements for U.S. dollar or Hong Kong dollar which are both T+0, meaning banks can get funds on the same day of their requests, the new arrangement already seems appealing to him. The HKMA said it has decided to shorten the notice period required for authorized institutions participating in renminbi business to request yuan funds from two business days (T+2) to one (T+1) through its yuan liquidity facility from Wednesday. The facility, launched last June by the HKMA, makes use of a 400 billion yuan ($64.34 billion) currency swap arrangement with the People's Bank of China. China still has relatively tight control over its capital account, making it impossible for offshore players to obtain the currency freely from the onshore market. The swap lines signed by central banks thus offer a backup yuan pool. So far, among the 40 items defined by the International Monetary Fund to evaluate the openness of China's capital account, none of them is fully convertible yet, 36 items are either basically or partly convertible and the rest are non-convertible. "The shortened notice period is especially useful for us to manage customer fund flows when they withdraw yuan deposits," said a banker in Hong Kong. Payments of deposit withdrawals are usually made on the same day or the next day of customers' requests, which means T+1 will help since banks can now get money from the HKMA the next day if needed, he added. The central bank also permitted banks to use yuan currency futures to offset their yuan net open positions (NOP), or bets on the currency's future movement, in the opposite direction. In addition to the likely short-term liquidity improvement for banks in Hong Kong, the offshore yuan pool will hopefully be underpinned in the long term as well by China's ambition to let individuals make investments overseas. China's central bank has made increased cross-border use of the yuan one of its goals this year and will allow onshore individuals to invest in overseas financial markets, also known as QDII2 (Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor 2), a move designed to strengthen the role of its currency abroad. WEEK IN REVIEW: * The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said it will continue to reach out to international issuers and enlarge its renminbi product suite, including bond index products and RQFII ETFs on bonds, in its 2013-2015 strategic plan. * DBS launched ans RMB Index on Wednesday to track the actual usage and acceptance of the yuan among Hong Kong companies and their sentiment towards future yuan adoption. The initial reading of the index is 54.9 in the fourth quarter of 2012. * China can increase by 10 times the current level of investment quotas for Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investment (RQFII) and QFII, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said on Monday at the Asia Financial Forum in Hong Kong. * China's SAFE had granted a combined quota of 67 billion yuan under Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme as of the end of 2012. ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management (International), CIFM Asset Management (Hong Kong), and GF International Asset Management were added in the programme in December. * Central banks increasingly want to hold yuan as trade with China grows, said Gary Smith, the global head of official institutions at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, who estimated central bank holdings of yuan will increase to more than 10 percent over the next three or four years from about 0.5 percent now. * Brazilian bank Bradesco privately placed a three-year 350 million yuan bond, marking the third dim sum issue from the LatAm financial institution. The deal was priced at par to yield 3.70 percent via BNP Paribas, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. CHART OF THE WEEK: Hong Kong's yuan deposits: link.reuters.com/dem35t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 3,940.0 11 2.Standard Chartered 2,618.0 6 3.BNP Paribas SA 1,551.0 4 4.National Australia Bank 1,350.0 2 5.Agricultural Bank of China 976.7 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of Jan. 17.