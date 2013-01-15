HONG KONG Jan 15 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) announced new measures on Tuesday to further
support the development of the offshore yuan market and meet
banks' needs to manage short-term yuan liquidity.
The HKMA has decided to shorten the notice period required
for Authorized Institutions participating in RMB business to
request RMB funds from two business days (T+2) to one business
day (T+1) from Wednesday, it said in a statement.
These institutions may approach the HKMA before 12pm local
time on any business day for RMB funds, and the funds would be
available the next day.
Hong Kong's de facto central bank introduced the facility
for providing RMB liquidity last June, which makes use of the
currency swap arrangement between the HKMA and the People's Bank
of China to get RMB.
The facility helps banks better manage their short-term
needs of RMB liquidity, given China still has a tight grip over
its capital account and the offshore yuan pool is relatively
small.
However, bankers have been complaining about the T+2
mechanism and the high borrowing cost with reference to the
onshore weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate
.
The HKMA also said the net position in RMB currency futures
could be used for offsetting against the RMB net open positions
(NOP), or bets on the currency's future movement, in the
opposite direction with immediate effect.
It first imposed a limit on Hong Kong banks' net open
positions in the yuan in December 2010, and raised the NOP limit
from 10 percent to 20 percent last May before allowing the
Authorised Institutions to set their own internal net open
positions.
