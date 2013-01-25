By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Jan 25 The long-awaited cross-border yuan loan scheme between Hong Kong and Qianhai in southern China, a $45 billion financial zone in the port city of Shenzhen, is drawing nearer with the first batch of banks involved to be announced next week. The pilot programme, which will help deepen Hong Kong's yuan business, is another step in China's ambitions to become a financial centre and broaden international use of its currency. But analysts said that tight offshore yuan liquidity in Hong Kong, which is likely to persist throughout the year, may limit profit margins, thus capping the benefits to be brought by the new loan business from the special economic zone. "We expect demand for offshore RMB borrowing to hold up in 2013, supported by continued low borrowing costs in Hong Kong and continued funding demand from Chinese corporations to fund their foreign trade-related activities," said Sonny Hsu, a senior analyst at Moody's in a report. China set up the Qianhai business zone offering freer currency movements and Hong Kong professional standards last June. The government released rules in December for companies that incorporate in the area to borrow yuan loans from Hong Kong banks with interest rates and tenors to be fixed independently. Bank of East Asia has lodged an application for extending a cross-border yuan loan to a customer incorporated in Qianhai and is waiting for approval, the bank's spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday. A senior banker at a Hong Kong lender participating in the new business said banks will sign an agreement next Monday in Shenzhen on the cross-border yuan loan programme, but the quota for each bank is not expected to be large initially. The move will impel banks to migrate part of their yuan cash or deposits with China's central bank to the more lucrative loan business, which will widen their sources of income in addition to boosting interbank lending and yuan product investments. However, the limited pool of offshore yuan funds available to banks may squeeze their returns due to the relatively high interest rates they have to pay to secure yuan deposits, analysts say. "We expect the average deposit spread of the utilised offshore RMB deposits will be reduced by 100 bps (basis points) in 2013 given the sharp rise in funding costs," said Steven Chan, an analyst at Citic Securities International. Chan said the offshore yuan lending rate was about 5.5 percent in 2012, still 50 basis points below the 1-year benchmark lending rate in mainland China, and room for upside was quite limited this year. Most analysts expect yuan deposits in Hong Kong to grow only mildly to reach 700 billion to 800 billion yuan ($113-$129 billion) by the end of this year, keeping yuan offshore liquidity at a relatively tight level. Hong Kong's yuan deposits were flat last year, standing at 571 billion yuan by November, still 9 percent lower than the peak recorded in November 2011, due to more balanced trade flows, a main channel for offshore yuan accumulation. WEEK IN REVIEW: * BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are among potential financial firms likely to issue the first Chinese yuan bond in Taiwan, eyeing a market expected to reach 2 billion yuan this year, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday. * Citibank (China) said on Thursday it had completed its first cross-border lending transaction denominated in yuan on behalf of a European food company, helping to optimise the company's treasury activities by leveraging its China operation's surplus cash to the group's treasury center in Singapore. * Yuan trade settlement transactions handled by banks in Hong Kong registered some 30 percent growth and exceeded 2.6 trillion yuan in 2012, while the size of the dim sum bond market - bonds issued outside of China in yuan - grew by 60 percent to 230 billion yuan, data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed. * Yuan transactions in the United States slid 38 percent in December from November, making 2012 a flat year for growth of the Chinese currency in the world's largest economy, global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on Wednesday. * VTB Capital, the investment unit of Russia's No.2 lender VTB, reopened its October 2015 dim sum bond, raising 1 billion yuan at 3.802 percent, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Fund managers swallowed 61 percent of the deal, while investors from the UK and the rest of Europe took 5 percent and 13 percent, respectively. * Standard Chartered Bank said its Renminbi Globalisation Index rebounded to hit a new high of 737 in November, up from 731 in October, supported by growth in dim sum bonds and certificate of deposits outstanding volume, offshore deposits as well as trade and other international payments. CHART OF THE WEEK: Hong Kong's yuan loans: link.reuters.com/jyz45t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 4,918.0 13 2.Standard Chartered 2,618.0 6 3.National Australia Bank 2,000.0 3 4.BNP Paribas SA 1,951.0 6 5.Agricultural Bank of China 976.7 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of Jan. 24. THOMSON REUTERS SPEED GUIDES ($1 = 6.2180 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)