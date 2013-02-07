By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, Feb 7 The spread between yuan government bonds traded in Hong Kong and those on the Chinese mainland has widened to its highest in more than six months as capital flows to Asia and a firmer yuan outlook press down on offshore debt yields. The gap between the 10-year dim sum treasury bond and its onshore counterpart extended to 60 basis points last Wednesday, its highest since mid-May. The gap for three-year bonds stood at 80 basis points. Higher investor risk appetite globally and monetary easing policies by major western and Asian countries have caused investors to stampede into emerging markets seeking better returns, thus hitting the dim sum bond yield curve as well. The nascent bond market made a luminous start this year, with nearly 10 billion yuan of orders chasing three bonds that raised a combined 2.9 billion yuan. Thomson Reuters data show total issuance in January was 25.5 billion yuan ($4.1 billion). Analysts and traders said they saw funds from foreign central banks and other long-term investors chasing dim sum treasuries at the beginning of the year, keeping the offshore yield curve below the onshore equivalent. They also noted that despite the long-term convergence trend of yield levels in the two markets, the wide spread may sustain for a while for long-end treasury bonds due to fund inflows and limited supply in the primary offshore market. Funds also flowed into yuan-denominated instruments due to a more bullish outlook for the Chinese currency. The yuan strengthened sharply in the second half of last year, drawing foreign investors with plenty of cheap money to the market for both foreign exchange and capital gains. The onshore government bond yield, however, held steady due to barriers against foreign access. "We sought to identify the optimal local-currency bond portfolio for central banks and find that based on historical performance, central banks should substantially increase their allocations to China's local markets," said Becky Liu, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. In her view, Chinese government bond valuations are attractive for large reserve holders since they are higher than those of most major reserve currencies across all tenors. Short-dated government bond yields in major reserve-currency economies are close to or even below zero such as in Switzerland. Foreign central banks are allowed to invest in the onshore bond market subject to certain quotas, but the offshore market seems more enticing given no approvals are needed to either buy bonds or to remit proceeds. That said, there will be limited upside for short-end government bonds since yuan liquidity remains relatively tight in the offshore market and the situation may continue throughout the year unless more channels are opened up to let yuan flow out of China more freely. Funding costs for banks to obtain the currency via issuing one-year certificates of deposits (CDs) were about 2.5 to 3.2 percent in January, already exceeding the return from three-year government bonds in Hong Kong which yield 2.39/2.04 percent. Most analysts expect mild growth of yuan deposits in Hong Kong this year, reaching around 800 billion yuan by the end of the year, compared to 603 billion yuan by the end of 2012. WEEK IN REVIEW: * China has completed divvying up 70 billion yuan in quotas for foreign institutional investors to put offshore yuan holdings into its capital markets, raising expectations that details of the next huge tranche of 200 billion yuan will be announced soon. * Forty-five banks in Taiwan started their yuan business on Wednesday, furthering the internationalisation of the Chinese currency. Bank of China Taipei branch provided USD/CNH spot and CNH deposit rates for renminbi clearing in Taiwan. * Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan said on Wednesday it had successfully completed nearly 6 million yuan transactions denominated in yuan for several corporates, including Makalot Industrial, Eastech Electronics (Taiwan), SEF TECH, and OHL Taiwan Limited. * Yuan deposits in Taiwan banks' offshore business units (OBU) increased by 11.8 percent month-on-month to reach 24 billion yuan by the end of December and yuan cross-border trade settlement fell by 6.3 percent to 7.08 billion yuan, data from Taiwan's central bank showed. * Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has started offering yuan accounts in a sign of rapidly growing trade and investment ties between China and the Gulf. The accounts will help smaller China-affiliated firms trade with the United Arab Emirates and cut their currency risks. * The pace of yuan appreciation is likely to pick up slightly over the next 12 months, underpinned by steady capital inflows. The yuan is likely to strengthen to 6.15 per dollar by the end of January 2014, translating to a rise of around 1.3 percent. CHART OF THE WEEK: Onshore and offshore government bond yield curves: link.reuters.com/qys75t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 7,968.0 21 2.Standard Chartered 3,625.5 9 3.BNP Paribas SA 3,184.3 10 4.National Australia Bank 2,000.0 3 5.Bank of China 1,876.7 2 * Thomson Reuters data as of Feb. 7. 