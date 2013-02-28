By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Feb 28 Yuan-denominated bonds made
their debut in Taiwan as Chinatrust Financial, the
island's top credit card issuer, priced its three-year debt last
Friday, providing local investors with more options beyond
generally low-yield Taiwan dollar assets.
Issuance of yuan bonds in Taiwan, dubbed "treasure island
bonds", akin to Hong Kong's so-called dim sum bonds, is expected
to be active at the initial stage given strong regulatory
momentum to boost offshore yuan business there, analysts say.
But it may prove difficult for Taiwan's yuan bond market to
surpass or even catch up with Hong Kong's if current policy
barriers for global issuers and investors to enter its market
persist. That will choke the yuan bond pipeline in future.
Taiwan is a latecomer in the potentially lucrative offshore
yuan business as the island seeks greater economic integration
with China, its one-time political foe.
Chinatrust started its yuan debt sale immediately after
Taiwan's yuan business kicked off in February, with the
announcement of a clearing bank there. It raised 1 billion yuan
($160.6 million) at 2.9 percent, meeting positive demand.
Deutsche Bank followed soon after. It is in the
market to sell a 1-2 billion yuan bond, with initial guidance
for the three-year tranche at 1.5-2.5 percent and the five-year
one at 1.6-2.7 percent, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.
Yuan bonds will broaden investment choices for local
investors who are starving for higher yields. Taiwan government
bonds generate an average return of 1.38 percent with an average
duration of 8.52 years, according to HSBC data.
However, for those already investing in Hong Kong's dim sum
bond market, treasure island bonds are unlikely to become a more
attractive investment unless the local authority relaxes its
tight leash over the domestic bond market.
"The yield level of these yuan bonds in Taiwan are too low
and we still prefer Hong Kong's dim sum bonds where we have more
choices of bonds with better returns," said a fund manager with
a securities house in Taiwan.
Some domestic banking units (DBU) of Taiwan Banks, competing
for yuan funds by offering interest rates of as high as 3.5
percent for three-month time deposits, may also find it hard to
turn a profit by investing in these bonds.
Policy hurdles weigh on the future development of Taiwan's
yuan market, as foreign issuers are required to secure approvals
from the central bank and the Financial Supervisory Commission
(FSC) to sell a bond.
Mainland corporates and financial institutions, the main dim
sum bond issuers in Hong Kong, are strictly prohibited from
issuing bonds in Taiwan.
In addition, foreign investors may encounter a withholding
tax on dividends if they tap these bonds. And only bonds with a
credit rating of BBB or higher can be listed on the
international board as required by the current rule.
"Unless there is a material price difference between Taiwan
and Hong Kong, I do not think global issuers will have the
incentive to switch to Taiwan to raise yuan bonds," said Becky
Liu, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank.
Given these restrictions, both issuers and investors of yuan
bonds sold in Taiwan will be mainly Taiwan entities, Liu said.
China launched the offshore yuan bond market in 2007 as part
of ambitions to promote the yuan in global trade and business.
Hong Kong has been at the forefront to develop the market, with
the total bond issuance in 2012 amounting to 112 billion yuan
($17.99 billion) and the outstanding amount reaching 237
billion.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* The International Finance Corporation, an arm of the World
Bank, issued its first yuan-denominated discount note in the
offshore yuan market on Tuesday, in a move that will further
support China's efforts to internationalise its currency. The
size of the bond is equivalent to about $50 million with a
three-month maturity.
* Invesco Hong Kong said it would launch a yuan bond fund on
the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) platform on Monday, which
will invest at least 70 percent of its net asset value in
yuan-denominated bonds issued outside mainland China. Its fund
manager expected the annual return to reach six to eight
percent.
* China's yuan currency has surpassed the Russian rouble to
become the 13th most widely used world payments currency,
according to global transaction services organization SWIFT.
Yuan payments grew in value by 171 percent year on year in
January, propelling it to an all-time high market share of 0.63
percent.
* China will soon relax rules for qualified institutional
foreign investors when they channel their offshore yuan holdings
into China's securities market, allowing more financial
institutions to join the scheme and more flexible investment
portfolios, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
* Gala Embalagens, Brazil's leading toy retailer, and HSBC
Bank Brasil SA have completed the country's first import
transaction conducted in Chinese yuan. By paying in yuan rather
than converting its payment through U.S. dollars, the company
reduced exchange-rate risk and costs.
* The yuan deposits taken by Taiwan's domestic banking units
(DBU) reached 7 billion yuan by Feb. 22, eight days after yuan
business started on the island, according to statistics from
Taiwan's central bank.
($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)
