By Michelle Chen HONG KONG, July 25 The offshore yuan bond market is enduring a rare barren patch with not a single issue sold in Hong Kong in more than a month due to higher borrowing costs and worries about potential currency depreciation. The outlook remains bleak with bankers and analysts expecting issuance to remain lacklustre in the second half after an unprecedented cash squeeze in the onshore markets in June brought the roaring supply pipeline to a screeching halt. Only 8.2 billion yuan ($1.34 billion) of so-called "dim sum" bonds, excluding those issued by China's Ministry of Finance, were sold in June compared with an average 20 billion yuan monthly between January and May, according to Thomson Reuters data. Not a single bond has been sold in the market since June 21. The decline is in line with broad risk aversion in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's comments that it expects to start scaling back massive stimulus later this year. That has led to only $400 million dollars in bond issuance in Asia excluding Japan in June, Standard Chartered data showed. "The dim sum bond yield has jumped to a higher level, which made potential issuers take a wait-and-see approach, while many investors are yet to be comfortable to return to this young market," said a fund manager in Hong Kong. The spectre of yuan depreciation has made investors ask for higher yields to compensate for potential foreign exchange losses. The average yield of yuan bonds sold outside of China tracked by Bank of China Hong Kong soared to an almost two-year high of 6 percent in early July before easing to 5.8 percent recently. The average duration of these bonds is 2.14 years. Concerns that the world's second-largest economy could suffer a hard landing and that yuan appreciation may have already run its course led some investors to retreat from yuan assets. China's central bank and commercial banks sold 41.2 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in June, reversing six months of net purchases, suggesting net capital outflows from the country. While offshore yuan deposit growth momentum has been good so far this year, standing at 698.5 billion yuan ($113.8 billion) in May, economists are only forecasting milder growth ahead with deposits seen reaching 700-750 billion yuan by year-end. Market players are turning more bearish on the Chinese currency, which has gained 35 percent against the U.S. dollar since China embarked on currency reforms in July 2005. Some expect the "red back" to depreciate for the rest of the year. China's State Council on Wednesday pledged to maintain yuan exchange rate stability at the appropriate equilibrium level, among other measures it would take to support the economy. Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Lu Ting interpreted the yuan comments to mean the central bank won't allow the Chinese currency to appreciate from the present level. That said, dim sum bonds in the secondary market still outperformed hard/composite local currency bonds with a return of 1.8 percent from January to June, compared with a loss of 4-5 percent for the latter, HSBC said. The bank favours high-grade multinational corporates which it believes should enjoy better U.S. economic growth and limited supply risk. It also recommends buying short-dated bonds with maturities of less than three years. WEEK IN REVIEW: * China's yuan currency gained two places to be ranked the 11th mostly used global currency in June, thanks to the continuous growth of yuan payments in core markets, said global transaction services organisation SWIFT on Wednesday. * Taiwan will allow local bills finance companies to trade bonds denominated in foreign currencies, including offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong, said two sources close to the central bank on Tuesday. * Yangzijiang Shipbuiding Holdings Ltd will be the first stock on the Singapore Exchange to be traded in both Singapore dollar and yuan, as the city-state pushes for a bigger share in the offshore yuan market. * The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved three new Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) in June, the most it has done in a month since December 2011 when it gave the thumbs up to nine right after it launched the programme. * Standard Chartered Bank (China) said it completed a 2.7 billion yuan cross-border lending deal for a worldwide manufacturer, which enables the client's headquarter in China to transfer surplus yuan funds to their offshore related companies with a tenor of one year. CHART OF THE WEEK: Bank of China Hong Kong dim sum bond index: link.reuters.com/jem89t LEAGUE TABLES Book runner: Proceeds (RMB mln): # of issues: 1.HSBC 35,891.3 98 2.Standard Chartered 19,120.0 57 3.BNP Paribas SA 15,371.3 50 4.ICBC 3,526.7 10 5.Bank of China 2,826.7 5 * Thomson Reuters data as of July 25.